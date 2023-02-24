Girls Make Harvey Hoops History

KATONAH, N.Y. - The regular season finale for the Harvey girls varsity basketball team, a 66-38 victory over Forman on Saturday, Feb. 18, was one for the record books.

With the win, the Cavs made school history, collecting their 20th victory to become the first varsity team in Harvey’s basketball program to reach that lofty plateau. They surpassed the boys’ 19 wins in the 1994-95 campaign that produced Harvey’s first and only New England Prep School Athletic Council championship.

The win wrapped up the regular season as the girls’ team, now 20-2 overall, is the top seed in this week’s HVAL playoffs. With their 13-1 record against league opponents, the girls earned a first-round bye.

Harvey and Watkinson finished with identical 13-1 records in the HVAL, with each team losing once to the other. The tiebreaker to determine the No. 1 seed went to the Cavs whose combined point total in the two games the teams played against each was larger than that of the Rams.

Harvey’s matchup against Forman was decided early as the Cavaliers jumped out to a 19-2 lead after the first quarter. The Cavs hit their shots while the Lions from Litchfield missed on the few they could get past Harvey’s relentless defense.

Forman found some life in the second quarter, but Harvey kept pace, despite falling victim to several turnovers. Harvey outscored Forman by just 12-11, but the Cavs maintained a comfortable halftime lead of 31-13.

With most of their starters back in for the start of the second half, the Cavs began the third quarter with a 9-0 run, thanks to the hot hand of junior McKensi Forde who led the barrage. She would go on to score 18 for the game. By the end of the third quarter, Harvey had a 24-point lead of 49-25.

Harvey remained in control throughout the fourth quarter even though Forman found a little more consistency on offense. For the visiting Lions, it was far too little and much too late as Harvey won by 28.

Senior captain Kira Ortega led Harvey in scoring with 20 points. Ninth grader Amani Carty added 14, her career-high in a varsity game.

Harvey coach Victoria Shopovick enjoyed being a part of the historical game.

“The girls played amazing. I could not be prouder of the way they played.”

After the game, Harvey Director of Athletics Ray Lacen waved the team over to line up at center court, saluting the squad that had just made school history. The team threw their arms up in celebration and embraced the cheers the home fans sent their way.

Meanwhile, the boys varsity basketball team, by virtue of its 9-1 record in the HVAL, is the top seed. The boys wrapped up their regular season Friday, Feb. 17, with a 58-53 victory against Rye Country Day School. Sophomore Jonah Kass was the offensive star, collecting a team-high 30 points.







