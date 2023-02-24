Open in App
Chicago, IL
Axios Chicago

Chinese American Museum of Chicago explores history of Chinese food

By Monica Eng,

6 days ago

If your visits to Chinatown normally revolve around eating, I get it. We're in the same boat.

What's happening: The museum is featuring "Chinese Cuisine in America: Stories, Struggles and Successes."

  • The show explores the historical context for the chop suey craze and explosion of Chinese restaurants in the early part of the 20th century.
  • It features menus, pictures, advertisements and artifacts from early Chinese restaurants that illuminate the vast evolution in the cuisine over the century.

Full disclosure: The show caught my eye because one of my great grandfather's Chicago restaurants, Hoe Sai Gai, is prominently featured along with a picture of my three great-aunts.

The latest: In addition to the exhibition, this Saturday the museum presents a screening of the documentary "The Six," the untold stories of six Chinese survivors of the Titanic disaster.

  • Sunday you can catch a talk with Bay Area visual artist Maggie Wong, who is presenting her first solo show at the museum, addressing themes of labor, maternity and revolution.

If you go: The museum is at 238 W. 23rd St., and the suggested donation for admission is $5-$8.

