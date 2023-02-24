Open in App
East Palestine, OH
Brockovich, East Palestine officials to discuss train derailment

By Samantha Bender,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o2PA1_0kyPGFjX00

* EDITORIAL NOTE: The video above originally aired on February 10, 2023 .

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – More happening in East Palestine Friday as its officially been three weeks since the derailment.

Environmental activist Erin Brockovich will be holding a town hall meeting tonight at 6 p.m. in the East Palestine High School auditorium.

Details released for environmental activist Erin Brockovich’s visit to East Palestine

Brockovich tweeted that she plans to work with the victims of the train derailment so that they “can get justice, know their legal rights” and “hold the railroad accountable.”

Space is limited and registration is being taken online . Brockovich has been active on social media about the train derailment since it happened earlier this month.

According to her social media, Brockovich has been in East Palestine since Thursday, meeting with residents and searching for answers.

Pennsylvania will also have some visitors including representative Mike Kelly who’s scheduled to meet with Lawrence County leaders to discuss the impact of the train derailment.

Kelly will hold a roundtable meeting at 4:30 p.m. this afternoon with Lawrence County commissioners, and members of the local governments impacted by the derailment.

And over in Monaca, Simmons Hanly Conroy is leading the only independent testing for hazardous chemicals at the train derailment site. The national law firm is spearheading class action litigation against Norfolk Southern Railroad.

‘You are not forgotten,’ Trump says during East Palestine visit

An informational meeting on the train derailment will be held Friday evening from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Independent Environmental Scientist Steve Petty will also be there. The group plans to cover what is known so far, independent testing efforts, and legal options for residents and businesses.

The firms are testing for detections of specific chemicals including vinyl chloride, hydrochloric acid and dioxins.

The meeting will be held at the Community College Beaver County in the Learning Resource Conference Center in Monaca.

Since the derailment earlier this month, residents have demanded air, soil, and water quality testing to ensure the environment is safe from hazardous chemicals.

