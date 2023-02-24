Open in App
Morgantown, WV
WBOY 12 News

Person transported after stabbing in Morgantown

By Alexandra Weaver,

6 days ago

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — One person was injured in a stabbing that happened Thursday night on Walnut Street in Morgantown.

Monongalia County 911 officials say it happened just after 8 o’clock, and the person who was injured was taken to the hospital for treatment of a stab wound. Officials did not share the condition of the person who was stabbed.

Ohio man had meth in underwear, 2 charged, Elkins Police say

The Morgantown Police Department is leading the investigation, according to comm center officials.

There was another stabbing on Walnut Street just last month .

12 News will bring you any updates to this story as they come, on-air and online.

Comments / 0
