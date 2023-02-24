Twin Cities hot homes: Whimsical Woodbury estate asks $725K

This whimsical Woodbury home just hit the market for $724,900.
- Perched atop a wooded hill, the custom build is located at 6142 Kalen Ct.
Why we love it: Two-story tall windows open onto a stone patio with sprawling views of the property's 1.26-acre lot.
Layout: The 4,255-square-foot house has three bedrooms and four bathrooms, plus a circular driveway with a fountain in the middle.
Design: Airy living spaces are grounded with darker accents and a unique mix of textures.
Interior features: Hardwoods, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops complete the eat-in kitchen.
- The basement has its own full kitchen, along with a bedroom and flex room, making it ideal for hosting visitors.
Exterior features: Don't miss the second patio or west-facing balcony off the owner's suite.
Take a look around:
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Scott
and Roxanne Lindquist
with Imagine Realty
