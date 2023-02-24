Open in App
Woodbury, MN
Axios Twin Cities

Twin Cities hot homes: Whimsical Woodbury estate asks $725K

By Sami Sparber,

6 days ago

This whimsical Woodbury home just hit the market for $724,900.

Why we love it: Two-story tall windows open onto a stone patio with sprawling views of the property's 1.26-acre lot.

Layout: The 4,255-square-foot house has three bedrooms and four bathrooms, plus a circular driveway with a fountain in the middle.

Design: Airy living spaces are grounded with darker accents and a unique mix of textures.

Interior features: Hardwoods, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops complete the eat-in kitchen.

  • The basement has its own full kitchen, along with a bedroom and flex room, making it ideal for hosting visitors.

Exterior features: Don't miss the second patio or west-facing balcony off the owner's suite.

Take a look around:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D3UZd_0kyPG8dh00 Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Scott and Roxanne Lindquist with Imagine Realty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u9Wcb_0kyPG8dh00 Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Scott and Roxanne Lindquist with Imagine Realty https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47W2FB_0kyPG8dh00
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Scott and Roxanne Lindquist with Imagine Realty https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xY4mq_0kyPG8dh00 Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Scott and Roxanne Lindquist
with Imagine Realty https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XneFA_0kyPG8dh00 Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Scott and Roxanne Lindquist with Imagine Realty https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42EPh1_0kyPG8dh00
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Scott and Roxanne Lindquist with Imagine Realty https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Id6oN_0kyPG8dh00 Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Scott and Roxanne Lindquist
with Imagine Realty
