Minnesota State
Axios Twin Cities

Pink Floyd concert and cornhole tournaments: What to do in the Twin Cities this weekend

By Audrey Kennedy,

6 days ago

Need to get out of the house after the storm? As of Thursday night, these events are still on.

Pro tip: It wouldn't be a bad idea to check before leaving or buying tickets.

🖥️ Fall down rabbit holes at Depths of Wikipedia Live on Friday night. The woman behind popular Twitter account @depthsofwikipedia will guide the audience through the online encyclopedia's weirdest corners. $26+

🍻 Snow won't stop Saturday's Winter Beer Dabbler at the Minnesota State Fair. General admission to the outdoor event includes unlimited samples from 130+ vendors. $55+

🏆Show off your skills at the Winter Cornhole Classic , an all-day tournament on Saturday at Number Twelve Cider. Amateurs welcome; the top five teams receive cash prizes. $40 entry fee/team.

🏇 Extreme Horse Skijoring , where horses race in the snow while pulling a skier through a challenging obstacle course, is Saturday afternoon at Canterbury Park in Shakopee.

  • Tip : Stick around for the Wiener and Corgi dog races, which also take place in the snow. $5+

🌒 Classic Albums Live, a group of musicians that "go to great lengths" to perfectly recreate every sound of a classic rock album, will perform Pink Floyd's "The Dark Side of the Moon" at the Ordway on Saturday night. $33+

🧺 Twenty groups will take the stage at Cabooze for the 40th Battle of the Jug Bands on Sunday, a competition where performers exclusively play music using unconventional instruments.

  • The winners of the seven-hour-long battle receive a waffle iron and bragging rights. $5, bring a dish for the potluck.
