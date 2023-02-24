Former Kum & Go theater now an events center

The former Kum & Go theater has been remodeled and is now open as The Shop DSM Event Center .

Why it matters : The center has transformed part of the historic downtown fire station campus into a rentable, multi-level venue for public and corporate use.

Catch up fast : The site, part of the former Des Moines Fire Department headquarters, was purchased from the city by the now-defunct DSM Social Club in 2013.

Local business leaders Todd Millang, Tyler Dingel and Paul Rottenberg then partnered in late 2021 to purchase the buildings to redesign them for commercial tenants.

Driving the news : Members of the Local 4 chapter of the International Association of Fire Fighters has formed a nonprofit group that is buying the section of the campus that includes the former theater at Southwest Ninth and Cherry streets.

The group, "DMFD – The Shop," has renovated the space and is now leasing a section to the local union for offices.

Most of the rest of the space is being rented for events.

Zoom in : The new nonprofit hopes to use revenues generated from rentals to help further philanthropic causes associated with firefighters, Mike Morgan, president of The Shop, tells Axios.

Of note : Developers believe much of the rest of the fire station campus will be leased in coming weeks for office space, possibly for startups, Millang tells Axios.

Malo restaurant will continue to operate at the site.

👀 If you go : The Shop hosts an open house with a St. Patrick's Day family-friendly breakfast, March 17 from 7am-noon, event coordinator Mary Brannen tells Axios.

Local food trucks and a beer garden event follow from noon-11pm.