Memphis, TN
WREG

School fight turns into shooting, 18-year-old charged

By Mike SurianiLawrencia Grose,

6 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 18-year-old is facing charges after she allegedly shot at several people in Frayser following a school fight that involved her sister.

Albany Carlisle is charged with aggravated assault after allegedly firing several shots near the intersection of Steele Street and Frayser Boulevard just after noon on February 15.

According to reports, a mother told officers that her daughter got into a fight with two girls at school. Police did not specify the school.

The girl was suspended. So, her siblings came to pick her up.

While they were walking home, the two girls, along with several other people, got out of a black Nissan Maxima and assaulted them, police say. During the fight, one of the girls’ sisters, Albany Carlisle, got a gun and shot at the victims.

No one was hit by gunfire, but one juvenile was injured during the physical assault.

“We are aware of the incident that happened off campus on February 15th involving at least three of our students. While we always strive to ensure our students’ safety, incidents occur outside of school and in the community that we are unaware of and unable to control. However, our staff will always do what we can to keep our students and staff safe at school and whenever possible,” a spokesperson for Frayser Community schools said.

