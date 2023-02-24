MTA Heroes are part of mobile sales team, making travel seamless for all riders
6 days ago
Our MTA Heroes this week make up a group of employees who help customers with hundreds of transactions a week. The mobile sales team travels around communities throughout all of the five boroughs - in a van -- as a way to connect with customers. They help with things like reduced-fare application, transferring Metrocard balances, and exchanging damaged Metrocards. The team's goal is to make it easier for customers to get help without having to travel too far. ALSO READ | Mom, daughter among many Ukrainian refugees hoping to make living in New Jersey
