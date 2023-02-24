MTA Heroes are part of mobile sales team, making travel seamless for all riders

Our MTA Heroes this week make up a group of employees who help customers with hundreds of transactions a week.

The mobile sales team travels around communities throughout all of the five boroughs - in a van -- as a way to connect with customers.

They help with things like reduced-fare application, transferring Metrocard balances, and exchanging damaged Metrocards.

The team's goal is to make it easier for customers to get help without having to travel too far.

A mother and her young daughter are trying to make a new life for themselves in New Jersey after fleeing Ukraine. Sonia Rincon has more on their story.

----------

