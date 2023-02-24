Open in App
ABCNY

MTA Heroes are part of mobile sales team, making travel seamless for all riders

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eay8j_0kyPDFqA00

Our MTA Heroes this week make up a group of employees who help customers with hundreds of transactions a week.

The mobile sales team travels around communities throughout all of the five boroughs - in a van -- as a way to connect with customers.

They help with things like reduced-fare application, transferring Metrocard balances, and exchanging damaged Metrocards.

The team's goal is to make it easier for customers to get help without having to travel too far.

ALSO READ | Mom, daughter among many Ukrainian refugees hoping to make living in New Jersey

A mother and her young daughter are trying to make a new life for themselves in New Jersey after fleeing Ukraine. Sonia Rincon has more on their story.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Extra Time: Hoboken water main isolated, but work continues
Hoboken, NJ2 days ago
New design concepts released for reimagined Brooklyn Queens Expressway
New York City, NY1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy