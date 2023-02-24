Open in App
Madison County, IL
FOX 2

Crews respond to house fire in Cottage Hills, Illinois

By Reggie LeeNic Lopez,

6 days ago

MADISON COUNTY, Ill – Crews are at the scene of a house fire in Cottage Hills, Illinois.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez captured footage of the scene located on Circle Drive, where a wood-burning stove caught fire in the attic of the home. The three occupants inside were able to escape with their pets.

Top Story: What to expect in the effort to remove Kim Gardner from office

No injuries have been reported, but the house is a total loss.

