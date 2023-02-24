ACNW exceeds fundraising goal for Give Kids a Miracle

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The 8th annual Give Kids a Miracle telethon was held yesterday, Feb. 23, hoping to raise money for Arkansas Children’s Northwest.
The fundraiser was a success as KNWA/FOX24 got to share many stories of children who have received care at ACNW and volunteers from the community who want to help the hospital.
With a goal of $25,000, telethon organizers were able to help exceed that goal and raise a total of $28,306.
The Give Kids a Miracle telethon will return in 2024.
