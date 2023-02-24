Open in App
Springdale, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

ACNW exceeds fundraising goal for Give Kids a Miracle

By Jacob Smith,

6 days ago

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The 8th annual Give Kids a Miracle telethon was held yesterday, Feb. 23, hoping to raise money for Arkansas Children’s Northwest.

The fundraiser was a success as KNWA/FOX24 got to share many stories of children who have received care at ACNW and volunteers from the community who want to help the hospital.

With a goal of $25,000, telethon organizers were able to help exceed that goal and raise a total of $28,306.

The Give Kids a Miracle telethon will return in 2024.

