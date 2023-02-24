Open in App
Colorado State
See more from this location?
Denver7 News KMGH

Colorado high school students staging new musicals and classics for 2023

By Nicole Brady,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3meW1I_0kyPCh6v00

Over the next several weekends, high school students across the Front Range will be belting out show tunes and staging their annual spring musicals. Denver7 morning anchor and musical theatre superfan Nicole Brady compiled a list of the shows and links to purchase tickets.

Productions this year include classics like "Man of La Mancha," "Little Shop of Horrors" and "Chicago," along with newer musicals like "Legally Blonde," "9 to 5" and "The SpongeBob Musical."

Don't see your school on the list? Email Nicole at nicole.brady@denver7.com

27-J Schools

Adams 12 Five Star Schools

Aurora Public Schools

Boulder Valley School District

Cherry Creek School District

Denver Public Schools

Douglas County School District

Greeley-Evans School District 6

Jeffco Public Schools

Littleton Public Schools

Mapleton School District

Poudre Valley School District

St. Vrain Valley School District

Thompson Valley School District

Weld RE-4

Westminster Public Schools

Other

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yd5Pj_0kyPCh6v00
The Follow Up What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject (What is this follow-up idea about? Please be specific) Body Security Check

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Colorado State newsLocal Colorado State
7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend, March 3-5, 2023
Denver, CO1 day ago
Colorado Women's Hall of Fame inducts 17 exemplary women as Class of 2022
Denver, CO3 days ago
Black History Month: Denver poet JC Futrell performs poem 'BRICS'
Denver, CO4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Coloradans catch rare glimpse of northern lights
Iliff, CO3 days ago
Nxt Chapter provides resources to Colorado ex-offenders re-entering society
Aurora, CO4 hours ago
No ‘Cocaine Bear,’ but Colorado has seen its share of substance-fueled wildlife
Cotopaxi, CO4 hours ago
VP Harris to visit Denver next week to discuss climate change efforts
Denver, CO10 hours ago
Wine hits shelves across Colorado grocery stores, liquor stores brace for impact
Denver, CO1 day ago
Better chance of snow across Colorado's eastern plains with the next storm
Denver, CO16 hours ago
Colorado’s first licensed cannabis-friendly tour bus ready to roll in Denver
Denver, CO2 days ago
Handful of Colorado couples claim event planner left them without venue
Englewood, CO3 days ago
Snow increasing in the high country overnight, strong winds expected Tuesday
Denver, CO3 days ago
Colo. couple accused of running theft ring that targeted The Home Depot stores
Broomfield, CO2 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy