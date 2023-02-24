Colorado high school students staging new musicals and classics for 2023
By Nicole Brady,
6 days ago
Over the next several weekends, high school students across the Front Range will be belting out show tunes and staging their annual spring musicals. Denver7 morning anchor and musical theatre superfan Nicole Brady compiled a list of the shows and links to purchase tickets.
Productions this year include classics like "Man of La Mancha," "Little Shop of Horrors" and "Chicago," along with newer musicals like "Legally Blonde," "9 to 5" and "The SpongeBob Musical."
Don't see your school on the list? Email Nicole at nicole.brady@denver7.com
