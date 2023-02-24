Open in App
Port Washington, WI
See more from this location?
TMJ4 News

Local photographer captures the beauty of southeast Wisconsin

By Adriana Mendez,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wsn8q_0kyPCeSk00

Before the sunrises, and while most are still asleep, Eric Curtin grabs his camera to capture the light peaking through the horizon. On Saturday, he endured single temperatures and negative-degree wind chills.

"It’s a pretty harsh environment in the winter but there’s a lot of beauty in it and it’s just amazing," said Eric.

For Eric, it's the beauty of Wisconsin and the sounds of nature that draw him to the lakefront in Port Washington.

"You can find beauty in all seasons just make sure you’re dressed for it," said Eric.

This is a passion that started for him fifteen years ago.

"My wife bought us a really nice camera for Christmas so I could take more pictures of the kids and our vacations and I brought it down here to the lakefront. I got a really nice shot of some geese coming to land in front of the lake house, and I was just hooked," said Eric.

Over the years he has taken thousands of pictures of Port Washington, Milwaukee, and much of Wisconsin but he still feels there is much to learn.

"The one thing I love about photography is I’ll never master it. I can stand here and take 10,000 pictures and I never master it," said Eric.

Photography is not Eric's primary job but it offers something nothing else can for him, it's a form of therapy.

"I’ve always been driven as an artist and I think the creative process of having that creative release is very important," said Eric.

While some may not understand why he is out in nature day after-day, Eric said it's important to find something that soothes your soul.

"If there’s something you’re passionate about, make the time for it," said Eric.

To view, Eric's gallery click here.
To follow Eric on Twitter click here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Wisconsin State newsLocal Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Bucks go for 17th win, family-free day at the zoo
Milwaukee, WI17 hours ago
Study ranks Milwaukee 4th worst place for African-Americans to live
Milwaukee, WI7 hours ago
Buc-ee's, popular travel center chain, proposes first Wisconsin location
Deforest, WI3 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Chance for flurries as Friday's winter storm clips SE Wisconsin
Milwaukee, WI17 hours ago
Friday Fish Fry blog Day 1: Reviewing Southeast Wisconsin's best fish fry
Lannon, WI10 hours ago
This Is Wisconsin's Best Italian Restaurant
Delafield, WI9 hours ago
Milwaukee Public Museum gives first look at new museum's galleries
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Woman turns 90, blazed her own trail after building business from scratch
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
WI bars could stay open until 4 a.m. during Republican National Convention
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago
Racine man describes life as naval submarine nuclear operator
Racine, WI10 hours ago
Bank servicing Hispanic community opens on Milwaukee's south side
Milwaukee, WI13 hours ago
Plans to extend Milwaukee metered parking to 9 p.m. and Saturdays up in the air
Milwaukee, WI6 hours ago
Wisconsin sailor shares experience living on world's largest aircraft carrier
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Vigil for trans lives following the murder of Cashay Henderson
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Port Milwaukee extends public access hours under Hoan Bridge for smelting season
Milwaukee, WI3 hours ago
Person of interest arrested in homicide of Cashay Henderson: Police
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago
Milwaukee death investigation, 13th and Layton
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago
Giving Tree Garage, beer truck park in Walker's Point, aims to open this summer
Milwaukee, WI3 hours ago
The Family Closet offers foster and adoptive families to shop for free
West Allis, WI7 hours ago
Arrest made in murder of Milwaukee transgender woman
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Milwaukee Diaper Mission to distribute 25,000 diapers Friday thanks to Culver's
Milwaukee, WI11 hours ago
Widow of pastor killed by reckless driver gives emotional appeal to lawmakers
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago
Justin Bieber cancels rescheduled 2024 Summerfest performance (again)
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Crash victim brought light to many around the country
Sullivan, WI5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy