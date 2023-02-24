Local photographer captures the beauty of southeast Wisconsin

Before the sunrises, and while most are still asleep, Eric Curtin grabs his camera to capture the light peaking through the horizon. On Saturday, he endured single temperatures and negative-degree wind chills.

"It’s a pretty harsh environment in the winter but there’s a lot of beauty in it and it’s just amazing," said Eric.

For Eric, it's the beauty of Wisconsin and the sounds of nature that draw him to the lakefront in Port Washington.

"You can find beauty in all seasons just make sure you’re dressed for it," said Eric.

This is a passion that started for him fifteen years ago.

"My wife bought us a really nice camera for Christmas so I could take more pictures of the kids and our vacations and I brought it down here to the lakefront. I got a really nice shot of some geese coming to land in front of the lake house, and I was just hooked," said Eric.

Over the years he has taken thousands of pictures of Port Washington, Milwaukee, and much of Wisconsin but he still feels there is much to learn.

"The one thing I love about photography is I’ll never master it. I can stand here and take 10,000 pictures and I never master it," said Eric.

Photography is not Eric's primary job but it offers something nothing else can for him, it's a form of therapy.

"I’ve always been driven as an artist and I think the creative process of having that creative release is very important," said Eric.

While some may not understand why he is out in nature day after-day, Eric said it's important to find something that soothes your soul.

"If there’s something you’re passionate about, make the time for it," said Eric.

To view, Eric's gallery click here.

To follow Eric on Twitter click here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip