O'Shea Jackson Jr. says he's proud to be a 'nepo baby' and that his father Ice Cube is his 'hero'

"If I were to run away from that or shy away from it in any way, in my eyes, that's disrespectful to everything he had to go through. He didn't work as hard as he did for me to not accept and appreciate it," continued the "Obi-Wan Kenobi" actor.
"A lot of people, when they see me, naturally [they say], 'Hey, you're Ice Cube's son.' You're damn right I am, 100%, that's my hero. That's my coach," he said. "At the same time, the door can be open but you gotta walk through."
Jackson, 32, got his big break in the acting world in 2014 when he was cast to portray his father in N.W.A biographic "Straight Outta Compton."
He's since built an impressive résumé, starring in "Ingrid Goes West," "Den of Thieves," "Godzilla: King of the Monsters," and most recently, the horror-comedy "Cocaine Bear," which opens in theaters on Friday.
"The thing that makes a good film great," he said. "You know, the piece that you weren't expecting, is the way I like to describe... it's like the icing on the cake, which for us is a bag of cocaine! But once you cut into it, you realize there's a lot of good characters and the inside is just as good as the out."
