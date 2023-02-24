Open in App
Des Moines, IA
Des Moines real estate prices dip slightly in January

By Brianna Crane,

6 days ago
Data: Redfin. Chart: Axios Visuals

Des Moines housing prices dipped just over 2% last month, according to new data from Redfin/MLS.

  • But year-over-year prices are still up 1.8%.

Why it matters: Any relief from sky-high home prices is welcome, especially as mortgage rates creep up , Axios' Brianna Crane reports.

By the numbers: Des Moines' median home sales price was $260K in January.

  • Homes sat on the market for 46 days on average, twice as long as this time last year.

What they're saying : Nobody saw 2022's massive rise in mortgage interest rates coming, Les Sulgrove, a local realtor and former president of the Des Moines Area Association of Realtors, wrote in his annual year-end report .

  • Metro home pricing finally hit its ceiling in 2022 after several years of spikes, per Sulgrove.

Zoom out: Nationally, median home sales prices have crept up 1.3% from one year ago.

  • The national median home sales price in January was $383,000.
  • Sales fell for the 12th month in a row, according to the latest from the National Association of Realtors .
  • As demand falls, homes sit on the market a little longer, which gives buyers a little more room to negotiate.

What's next: Spring — typically marked by high demand, more competition and higher home prices — is right around the corner.

  • If spring 2023 follows the typical trends, we should expect home prices to rise again in the near future.

Yes, but: Experts predict 2023 will still see a far less frantic housing market than in 2022.

💰 1 fun thing to go : The metro's priciest home sales in 2022 .

Editor's note: This story was corrected to note that homes sat on the market in January 2023 for twice as long as this time last year, not 70% as long.

