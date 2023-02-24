Des Moines real estate prices dip slightly in January
By Brianna Crane,
6 days ago
Data: Redfin. Chart: Axios Visuals
Des Moines housing prices dipped just over 2% last month, according to new data from Redfin/MLS.
But year-over-year prices are still up 1.8%.
Why it matters: Any relief from sky-high home prices is welcome, especially as mortgage rates creep up , Axios' Brianna Crane reports.
By the numbers: Des Moines' median home sales price was $260K in January.
Homes sat on the market for 46 days on average, twice as long as this time last year.
What they're saying : Nobody saw 2022's massive rise in mortgage interest rates coming, Les Sulgrove, a local realtor and former president of the Des Moines Area Association of Realtors, wrote in his annual year-end report .
Metro home pricing finally hit its ceiling in 2022 after several years of spikes, per Sulgrove.
Zoom out: Nationally, median home sales prices have crept up 1.3% from one year ago.
The national median home sales price in January was $383,000.
Comments / 0