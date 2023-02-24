Open in App
Grand Rapids, MI
See more from this location?
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Get your fish fix at the Grand Rapids Downtown Market

By Chris Bovia,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YcDBG_0kyPCCwW00

The Grand Rapids Downtown Market is throwing a line out to those celebrating the Lenten season right now, bringing in pescatarian options for visitors to enjoy!

From February 22-April 9 this year, Christians around the world will abstain from eating meat (except seafood) on Fridays.

To meet the increased demand, some under-the-sea options are being featured at the Downtown Market in March!

Vendors offering fish, seafood:
• Aperitivo
• FishLads
• Pinktail Poke
• Rák Thai Food
• Sushi Market
• Tacos El Cuñado

Pairings and sides
• Field & Fire Bakery
• High Tide Soda
• Old World Olive Co.
• Spice Merchants

The Grand Rapids Downtown Market hours:
Monday-Thursday 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Fridays 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Saturday 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Sunday 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Grand Rapids, MI newsLocal Grand Rapids, MI
West Michigan Home & Garden Show opens for 44th year at DeVos Place
Grand Rapids, MI18 hours ago
Furniture City: The story behind Grand Rapids's original identity
Grand Rapids, MI12 hours ago
Noodle Fest celebrates heritage, brings competition to Calder Plaza
Grand Rapids, MI18 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Eco-friendly disc-making company sets up custom printing shop in Grandville
Grandville, MI1 day ago
This $85K Grand Rapids Home Needs More Than a “Handy Person”
Grand Rapids, MI2 days ago
Feeding America ‘very nervous’ about impact of end of COVID-era SNAP benefits
Comstock Park, MI1 day ago
Man hurt after bullets shatter glass at Grand Rapids home
Grand Rapids, MI1 day ago
Tonight's Forecast: Mostly cloudy, dry, and quiet
Grand Rapids, MI17 hours ago
Coffee shops in Detroit, Lansing close after receiving threatening letters
Lansing, MI2 days ago
Downtown Holland hosting Girlfriends Weekend from March 3-5
Holland, MI4 days ago
Homes, including one plagued by squatters, ordered demolished in Muskegon
Muskegon, MI1 day ago
Our next winter storm arrives Friday
Grand Rapids, MI2 days ago
Monday Afternoon Storm Brings ‘Worse Conditions Seen’ This Winter
Big Rapids, MI3 days ago
One County, One Book campaign puts books into the hands of young readers
Grand Rapids, MI16 hours ago
National curling championships in Kalamazoo hosts Olympians, world champions
Kalamazoo, MI13 hours ago
Tonight's Forecast: Scattered light rain and snow develops
Grand Rapids, MI2 days ago
Broadway Grand Rapids' 35th Anniversary Season brings in award-winning lineup
Grand Rapids, MI2 days ago
Cultural tales take center stage at downtown storytime event
Grand Rapids, MI4 days ago
Paw Paw cheer chasing first state championship
Paw Paw, MI1 hour ago
Hockey Regional Final Roundup: Byron Center advances
Byron Center, MI1 day ago
Family of man found dead in Grand Rapids increase reward to $5K
Grand Rapids, MI3 days ago
Bangor home destroyed in early morning fire
Bangor, MI1 day ago
Mother-daughter duo donate 150 backpacks to people struggling with homelessness
Grand Rapids, MI8 hours ago
Raising the Bar: Paw Paw HS students silencing stereotypes, recognized for work
Paw Paw, MI3 days ago
Police investigating shots fired in Kalamazoo Township
Kalamazoo, MI6 hours ago
Michigan Beach Town Named One of the Greatest in America
Saugatuck, MI6 days ago
Union HS Principal on child labor practices in GR: 'The outside stuff is tough'
Grand Rapids, MI1 day ago
Walker Avenue in GR shut down after deadly car accident
Grand Rapids, MI4 days ago
Freezing rain, sleet, and rain expected through tonight
Grand Rapids, MI4 days ago
Grand Rapids business accused of violating child labor laws
Grand Rapids, MI2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy