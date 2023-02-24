King Charles sends message of solidarity to Ukraine on anniversary of Russia’s invasion

King Charles III sent a message of solidarity to Ukraine on the anniversary of Russia ’s invasion.

“It has now been a year that the people of Ukraine have suffered unimaginably from an unprovoked full-scale attack on their nation,” the monarch wrote, in a message released on Friday 24 February.

“They have shown truly remarkable courage and resilience in the face of such human tragedy.

“I can only hope the outpouring of solidarity from across the globe may bring not only practical aid, but also strength from the knowledge that, together, we stand united.”

