1 player from each NFL team who could be a salary cap casualty, from Ezekiel Elliott to Carson Wentz

The NFL’s salary cap for the 2023 season will be a record high $224.8 million. That should help spur a healthy free agent market — but it won’t keep teams from having to make difficult roster decisions this spring.

Each March is the backdrop as expensive veterans restructure their contracts, take pay cuts or, in the worse case scenario, wind up released outright by teams who value cap space more than their contributions. In some cases, these roster moves are the outcome of general managers weighing a current player’s production vs. potential replacements on the open market. In others, cuts are the equivalent of tossing cargo from a sinking ship in an effort to remain seaworthy — or, in this case, cap compliant.

The end result is a handful of cleaned-out lockers and solemn goodbyes to teammates and fans. Some teams won’t have to make these decisions. Some already have (see the Tennessee Titans with Taylor Lewan and Robert Woods). But all 32 franchises have at least one veteran whose potential cap savings will linger in the minds of table-setting GMs as free agency looms.

Here’s the most likely cut candidate for each team — even the ones not especially likely to make dramatic releases. All salary cap information comes from the uber-useful Over The Cap. All potential savings are based on releases being designated at post-June 1 moves, thereby saving the maximum amount of money on the 2023 cap.

Arizona Cardinals: WR Robbie Anderson

2023 cap hit: $12,000,000

2023 post-June 1 release savings: $12,000,000

Anderson had seven catches in 10 games after being traded to the Cardinals. He’s gotta go.

Atlanta Falcons: QB Marcus Mariota

2023 cap hit: $14,500,000

2023 post-June 1 release savings: $12,000,000

Mariota was benched for Desmond Ridder late in the season and used that opportunity to go home and await the birth of his first child. He’s not a part of this team’s future — at least not at more than $14 million to serve as a backup.

Baltimore Ravens: OL Patrick Mekari

2023 cap hit: $4,000,000

2023 post-June 1 release savings: $2,000,000

The Ravens don’t have many obvious cut candidates. Releasing Tyus Bowser would produce modest savings if Baltimore believes Odafe Oweh is ready for a larger role in the linebacker corps.

Instead, Mekari hits the chopping block after seeing his role subside last fall, particularly with 2022 fourth-rounder and generally massive human Daniel Faalele waiting in the wings.

Buffalo Bills: S Micah Hyde

2023 cap hit: $10,571,294

2023 post-June 1 release savings: $6,935,294

OK. This is a tough one. Hyde has been a big reason why the Bills defense has crushed AFC quarterbacks. He has been a vital part of the franchise’s rise from also-rans to Super Bowl contenders.

But he’s 32 years old and coming off a season in which he played just two games — and Buffalo maintained a top four defense without him. Fellow starter Jordan Poyer is a pending free agent and the Bills are currently an estimated $16.5 million over the 2023 salary cap. A contract restructuring seems much more likely than an outright release, but if push comes to shove general manager Brandon Beane will have to consider moving on without one of his veteran leaders.

Carolina Panthers: C Pat Elflein

2023 cap hit: $7,067,206

2023 post-June 1 release savings: $4,264,706

Elflein hasn’t played more than nine games in a season since 2019. The Panthers could be looking at an overhaul under new head coach Frank Reich. With a reasonable crop of interior linemen on the market, the Ohio State product could be left behind.

Chicago Bears: OL Lucas Patrick

2023 cap hit: $5,382,500

2023 post-June 1 release savings: $3,900,000

The Bears have nearly $100 million in cap space and won’t feel compelled to release anyone this offseason. Patrick only made five starts last season, wasn’t especially good when on the field and isn’t signed beyond 2023. With a potential offensive line overhaul coming, Chicago may opt to invest his salary elsewhere.

Cincinnati Bengals: RB Joe Mixon

2023 cap hit: $12,791,176

2023 post-June 1 release savings: $10,041,176

A Mixon release would be a surprise — especially with Samaje Perine facing free agency — but it wouldn’t be unjust. The six-year veteran is coming off his lowest yards per game total since 2017. His 1.5 yards after contact were a career low and eighth-lowest among all qualified running backs in 2022. He played 14 games and averaged fewer than 3.5 yards per carry in nine of them (and the Bengals went 2-0 in the games he missed).

With a solid market and draft class of tailbacks, Cincinnati could opt to move on from Mixon — though with an estimated $35 million in cap space, the franchise certainly won’t feel obligated to.

Cleveland Browns: WR/PR Jakeem Grant

2023 cap hit: $3,561,666

2023 post-June 1 release savings: $2,895,000

Cleveland is a poorly run organization that will have to shave nearly $13.5 million off its cap with few major cut candidates. The guys who could glean big savings are guys who play positions of extreme need.

Releasing Amari Cooper would save $20 million, but he’s the only viable WR threat on the team at the moment. Jettisoning safety John Johnson would free up nearly $10 million, but this secondary needs all the help it can get. Instead, Cooper’s deal is likely to be restructured and Grant, who didn’t play in 2022, could be on the chopping block despite his special teams bonafides.

Dallas Cowboys: RB Ezekiel Elliott

2023 cap hit: $16,720,000

2023 post-June 1 release savings: $10,900,000

Zeke has worn down as mileage piles up, leading to his least productive season in 2022 — one in which Tony Pollard clearly looked like the better option. He still brings value as a blocker, but he averaged as many yards per carry after contact as Mixon (1.5, not good), -0.36 rushing yards per carry over expected (sixth worst in the NFL) and was effectively a non-factor in the passing game. Jerry Jones needs to clear cap space for the offseason, making Elliott a painful, but likely, cut if he declines a contract restructuring.

Denver Broncos: RB Chase Edmonds

2023 cap hit: $5,900,000

2023 post-June 1 release savings: $5,900,000

Edmonds is a useful platoon back, but Denver could balk at paying nearly $6 million for a backup to Javonte Williams. 2023 has plenty of less expensive options set to hit the open market and NFL Draft.

Detroit Lions: DL Michael Brockers

2023 cap hit: $13,975,000

2023 post-June 1 release savings: $10,000,000

Brockers turns 32 in December and only has one sack and two quarterback hits in 22 games as a Lion. He’ll be a free agent after 2023, making this an easy decision for Detroit despite his leadership as a defensive captain.

Update: Yep, he’s leaving.

Green Bay Packers: CB Rasul Douglas

2023 cap hit: $7,766,666

2023 post-June 1 release savings: $6,000,000

The Packers are in a tough spot due to Aaron Rodgers’ general being. They need to create cap space but don’t have many good options. David Bahktiari’s release would save more than $17 million, but he’s incredible (when healthy). Kenny Clark’s ouster would save $16 million but rob a struggling defense of one of its best players.

Douglas hasn’t played at his 2021 level but remains an above average cornerback at a reasonable price of $7.7 million. He absolutely should not go — but if we’ve got to pick someone who could generate meaningful savings, he gets the nod over Bahktiari, Clark or Jaire Alexander.

Houston Texans: EDGE Jerry Hughes

2023 cap hit: $6,250,000

2023 post-June 1 release savings: $4,000,000

Hughes finished 2022 with nine sacks, but only one game in his final eight games and his 10 quarterback hits for the season suggest that number fails to reflect his overall impact.

It was curious when the Texans didn’t trade Hughes last year in the middle of a youth-oriented rebuild. They could shop him again this offseason, or potentially hold onto him and hope for another hot start to boost his value before the trade deadline. With $37 million in cap space, clearing room isn’t a priority.

Indianapolis Colts: QB Matt Ryan

2023 cap hit: $35,205,802

2023 post-June 1 release savings: $17,205,882

Ryan is likely moving on to the broadcast booth anyway. He’ll leave behind $18 million in dead cap but free up the space needed to add some complementary pieces for whomever takes over the starting job in 2023.

Jacksonville Jaguars: CB Shaquill Griffin

2023 cap hit: $17,149,059

2023 post-June 1 release savings: $13,147,059

Griffin was supposed to upgrade the Jacksonville secondary. Since arriving in 2021 he’s played only 19 games and given up a 109.9 passer rating in coverage. Jacksonville’s secondary remains a problem, but Griffin’s first two seasons suggest he’s not the answer.

Kansas City Chiefs: EDGE Frank Clark

2023 cap hit: $28,675,000

2023 post-June 1 release savings: $21,000,000

Marquez Valdes-Scantling is a candidate here — cutting him would save $7 million — but Clark is making the same amount of money as Chris Jones to have roughly half the impact. He hasn’t had more than six sacks in any of the last three seasons despite being paid like a top five pass rusher. He’s still a useful player, but Kansas City can get much more use out of the $21 million he’d leave behind.

Las Vegas Raiders: RB/ST Brandon Bolden

2023 cap hit: $2,850,000

2023 post-June 1 release savings: $2,225,000

After cutting Derek Carr the Raiders are in solid cap position (roughly $48 million to spend!) and don’t have many obvious candidates for release. Bolden’s value comes from his leadership and special teams play and he goes way back with Josh McDaniels. In a crunch, however, Las Vegas could opt for a younger, cheaper option for kick and punt duty.

Los Angeles Chargers: K Dustin Hopkins

2023 cap hit: $3,085,147

2023 post-June 1 release savings: $2,285,147

Hopkins is a reliable veteran kicker, but he’s made just six kicks of 50-plus yards the last four seasons. Cameron Dicker took over after Hopkins suffered a leg injury this fall and performed admirably, giving the Chargers a lower-cost, younger option if they’re willing to roll the dice.

Los Angeles Rams: S Jordan Fuller

2023 cap hit: $2,785,677

2023 post-June 1 release savings: $2,743,000

Yeah, it’s not a big name — but the guys making all the money in LA are either too valuable to cut (Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey, Cooper Kupp, Matthew Stafford) or offer little to no cap relief vs. huge dead space amounts (Allen Robinson).

Fuller’s release would create modest savings and be an easier hit to absorb than cutting center Brian Allen or tight end Tyler Higbee. The much more likely outcome is Les Snead restructuring a whole bunch of deals this offseason.

Miami Dolphins: CB Byron Jones

2023 cap hit: $18,351,000

2023 post-June 1 release savings: $13,600,000

Jones has failed to live up to his big contract in Miami. He allowed nine touchdowns against only two interceptions his first two seasons with the Dolphins, then missed 2022 due to injury. The Dolphins made the postseason without him, leaving reason to believe the $13-plus million in savings gleaned from releasing him could be better spent elsewhere.

Minnesota Vikings: LB Eric Kendricks

2023 cap hit: $11,430,000

2023 post-June 1 release savings: $9,500,000

Kendricks isn’t the All-Pro he once was. His coverage has slipped, and while he’s still a steady tackler his last two seasons suggest he’s not quite worthy of an $11 million salary in his age 31 season.

2023 is his last contracted year as a Viking. Minnesota needs cap space badly and has plenty of holes to fill; if he’s unwilling to take a pay cut, this offseason could spell the end of his tenure in purple.

New England Patriots: WR Kendrick Bourne

2023 cap hit: $6,872,550

2023 post-June 1 release savings: $5,455,882

The Patriots need wideouts with Jakobi Meyers and Nelson Agholor set to hit free agency. But they needed wideouts in 2022 when injury struck an already thin group and Bourne hardly saw the field — even as it became clear his run-after-catch abilities are an asset for Mac Jones. If Bill Belichick foresees a similar limited role in 2023 it could spell the end of what once looked like a promising partnership in New England.

New Orleans Saints: QB Jameis Winston

2023 cap hit: $15,600,000

2023 post-June 1 release savings: $12,800,000

New Orleans came into 2023 with the league’s worst salary cap situation. Even after converting big chunks of Marcus Maye and Erik McCoy’s deals into signing bonuses (and clearing more than $12 million in space) the Saints are still nearly $50 million over the spending limit. That makes Winston’s reclamation project a necessary sacrifice — especially after a broken back and a lack of Sean Payton helped lead to the return of “bad Jameis” in limited snaps last year.

New York Giants: WR Kenny Golladay

2023 cap hit: $21,400,000

2023 post-June 1 release savings: $13,500,000

Golladay signed a four-year, $72 million contract in 2021 and has 43 catches as a Giant. New York badly needed warm bodies for Daniel Jones to throw to in 2022 and he finished the season with 81 yards. He’ll eat up a chunk of dead cap space, but the Giants need the spending room as key decisions loom on new contracts for Jones and Saquon Barkley.

New York Jets: OT Duane Brown

2023 cap hit: $11,281,882

2023 post-June 1 release savings: $9,705,882

Mekhi Becton’s return to the lineup could make a 37-year-old Brown redundant — especially if the Jets re-sign George Fant. The aging All-Pro didn’t play up to his previous standard last year, which could leave New York to look for new options up front.

Wideout Corey Davis and his $10.5 million in cap savings is another target, though he’s younger and potentially a selling point to a veteran free agent quarterback — particularly given how young the rest of the team’s wideout corps is.

Philadelphia Eagles: WR Quez Watkins

2023 cap hit: $2,785,415

2023 post-June 1 release savings: $2,743,000

Philly’s roster remains healthy, but the Eagles need to clear space if they’re going to re-sign free agents like CJ Gardner-Johnson, James Bradberry or Miles Sanders. Watkins, a field-stretching deep threat whose role was reduced by AJ Brown’s arrival, may wind up on the chopping block.

Pittsburgh Steelers: CB William Jackson III

2023 cap hit: $12,187,500

2023 post-June 1 release savings: $12,187,500

The Steelers had seen Jackson excel in the AFC North before and hoped he’d be a low-cost reclamation project after flaming out with Washington. That didn’t pan out in 2022 and his price tag may be too steep to justify that risk in 2023. The money saved here could go toward retaining pending free agent corner Cameron Sutton.

San Francisco 49ers: DE Arik Armstead

2023 cap hit: $23,993,059

2023 post-June 1 release savings: $16,397,059

Armstead is a key piece of the deep pass rush that keeps the Niners’ defense ferocious. However, he missed eight games last season and saw his snap share drop to its lowest number since 2018 when he took the field.

It would be tough to imagine San Francisco without him and a rebound season may be on the way at age 30. But if general manager John Lynch has his heart set on making a splash addition this offseason, it may have to come at Armstead’s expense — especially after dealing away most of the team’s premier draft assets over the last two seasons.

Seattle Seahawks: DL Shelby Harris

2023 cap hit: $12,211,176

2023 post-June 1 release savings: $8,941,176

Harris came over in the deal for broken Russ Wilson. While he was solid in his Seattle debut, but failed to live up to his Denver Bronco billing.

He turns 32 this summer, so there’s a chance last year’s limited production is the start of a trend rather than an outlier. Fortunately the Seahawks have more than $31 million in cap space, which means they can test that theory and retain the eight-year veteran for 2023.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: RB Leonard Fournette

2023 cap hit: $8,470,588

2023 post-June 1 release savings: $4,970,588

The Buccaneers’ blocking did Fournette few favors in 2022, but he averaged just 3.5 yards per carry — and a Mixon/Elliott level 1.5 yards after contact — and his -0.36 rushing yards over expected per carry was fourth-worst in the NFL. He’s had more than 1,600 touches in his NFL career to date and Tampa Bay, mired in a bad cap situation, could opt for Rachaad White as RB1 going forward.

Tennessee Titans: EDGE Bud Dupree

2023 cap hit: $20,200,000

2023 post-June 1 release savings: $15,750,000

Taylor Lewan and Robert Woods have already been released, freeing up more than $28 million in space. Dupree, who has just seven sacks since signing a five-year, $82.5 million contract in 2021, could be next if Tennessee needs more breathing room.

Of course, the Titans’ defense is a bit of a mess and Dupree is only 30 years old. He may be the best option for a struggling team the rest of the AFC South threatens to pass by.

Washington Commanders: QB Carson Wentz

2023 cap hit: $26,176,471

2023 post-June 1 release savings: $26,176,471

Yeah man, he’s broken.