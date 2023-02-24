Dallas Cowboys reportedly could cut Tyron Smith for cap savings

The Dallas Cowboys have assembled one of the best rosters in the NFL in recent years, drafting and developing talent on both sides of the ball who became All-Pro selections. Now, the 2023 NFL offseason could deliver a changing of the guard in Dallas.

Seven years after spending the No. 4 pick in the 2016 NFL Draft on running back Ezekiel Elliott, the three-time Pro Bowl selection’s future in Dallas is grim. The Cowboys are in desperate need of cap space and after pushing future cap charges down the line for years, the organization must now decide on cap casualties.

As a result, Elliott is likely to be cut this spring and Dallas is not expected to retain tight end Dalton Schultz. With limited cap space to operate with, there are also questions regarding the Cowboys’ ability to re-sign linebacker Leighton Vander Esch.

However, there could be a far bigger name on the chopping block this offseason. While there are plenty of decisions left to be made and contract renegotiations might allow for more flexibility, the Cowboys’ offensive line might be on the verge of taking a hit.

According to Jon Machota of The Athletic , offensive tackle Tyron Smith might not be brought back by the franchise this offseason. If the All-Pro lineman is released, Dallas would create $9.595 million in cap savings if Smith is a pre-June 1 release and $13.6 million if designated as a post-June 1 cut.

“The eight-time Pro Bowler might have played his last snap in Dallas. If he returns, the Cowboys could put him back at left tackle and play Tyler Smith at left guard, which was the plan going into the 2022 season. But Tyron Smith’s inability to stay healthy led to Tyler Smith showing he’s the long-term player at left tackle.” Dallas Cowboys reporter Jon Machota on Tyron Smith

Smith, who turned 32 in December, has struggled to stay on the field in recent years. The 6-foot-5 offensive tackle played in just four games last season. Over the last three years, he played in a combined 17 games. It’s also been a long-term issue, with Smith’s last healthy season occurring in 2015 and missing at least three games every year since.

Selected with the ninth pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, Smith also struggled when he saw the field in 2022. Across 271 snaps at right tackle, per Pro Football Focus, he earned a 64.1 pass-blocking grade and a 51.8 run-blocking grade.

However, the 2021 season demonstrated he can still play at an elite level when he is healthy. Moving on from Smith would further deplete an offensive line that might lose Connor McGovern to free agency.

If the Cowboys decide to release Smith, releasing him after 12 seasons with the franchise, right tackle will likely be among the team’s biggest needs in the 2023 NFL Draft.

