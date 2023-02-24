17-year-old NOLA student builds her own house

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — This old house was built by a brand-new construction worker, 17-year-old Cydney Salvant.

The high school senior designed the home from foundation to front door — a priceless blueprint and something she can call her own.

The house was built as part of a program called Uncommon Construction , founded by college dropout Aaron Frumin, who is giving kids hammers rather than pencils and encouraging them to look at skill saws instead of their cellphones.

Around New Orleans, Saturdays are spent gaining experience building homes while earning school credit and even some extra cash.

The students are creating a new kind of neighborhood, learning why there’s truly no place like home.

You can make Cydney’s house your own by clicking here .

