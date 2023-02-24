Open in App
New Orleans, LA
See more from this location?
WGNO

17-year-old NOLA student builds her own house

By with photojournalist Justin AbshireWild Bill Wood,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nZNLk_0kyP9Yc400

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — This old house was built by a brand-new construction worker, 17-year-old Cydney Salvant.

The high school senior designed the home from foundation to front door — a priceless blueprint and something she can call her own.

The house was built as part of a program called Uncommon Construction , founded by college dropout Aaron Frumin, who is giving kids hammers rather than pencils and encouraging them to look at skill saws instead of their cellphones.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FphbC_0kyP9Yc400

Around New Orleans, Saturdays are spent gaining experience building homes while earning school credit and even some extra cash.

The students are creating a new kind of neighborhood, learning why there’s truly no place like home.

You can make Cydney’s house your own by clicking here .

Related Stories

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Orleans, LA newsLocal New Orleans, LA
Students at one local school give up their beads for the greater good
New Orleans, LA14 hours ago
Family members questioning why Grandmother who died 25 years ago still on active voter rolls in Orleans Parish
New Orleans, LA4 hours ago
‘Back that Thang Up’ rapper Juvenile now has new Urban South Brewery beer
New Orleans, LA13 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
CASA Jefferson seeking volunteer advocates for local children
Jefferson, LA2 days ago
Northshore Humane Society program trains shelter dogs to become service animals
Covington, LA1 day ago
New Orleans’ Remarkable Women of 2023
New Orleans, LA2 days ago
Where Y’at this Weekend? Los Isleños Festival, Concerts, and More!!
New Orleans, LA14 hours ago
Longtime political influencer Bob Tucker dies at 82
New Orleans, LA4 hours ago
NOLA business to be featured on Good Morning America
New Orleans, LA6 hours ago
Picayune 6-year-old named hero after calling 911 for his mother
Picayune, MS2 days ago
UPDATED WEEKLY: New Orleans Crawfish Prices
New Orleans, LA9 hours ago
Man found shot to death inside Seventh Ward home
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
New Orleans Mayor talks Mardi Gras outcomes, responds to controversial video and recall efforts
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
The City of New Orleans completes $6.4 million roadway construction in West End neighborhood
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
New Orleans woman uses Apple AirTag to find stolen wallet, confronts thief: Police
New Orleans, LA9 hours ago
Jefferson Parish deputies hurt in chase, crash in Metairie
Metairie, LA1 day ago
Bond set at over $18M for Louisiana woman accused of stealing from elderly aunt
Hammond, LA4 hours ago
The First New Orleans Restaurant and Bar Closings of 2023
New Orleans, LA2 days ago
New Orleans residents warn ‘don’t sit in your car’ as carjackings spike a shocking 165%
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
The world’s youngest baseball umpire could be right here in Southeast Louisiana
Hammond, LA1 day ago
‘It Looks Like She’s Been Mauled By a Cat’: New Orleans Mother Demands Answers After Her Daughter Was Allegedly Attacked at Louisiana Day Care
New Orleans, LA2 days ago
New Orleans police arrest 11-year-old, 2 other teens found with stolen cars
New Orleans, LA8 hours ago
Potatoes, lemons and limes off limits for St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Metairie
Metairie, LA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy