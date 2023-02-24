Cold and damp through Saturday, warming up on Sunday with a chance for severe storms

Cold and damp through Saturday, warming up on Sunday with a chance for some strong to severe storms by late evening, warming temperatures Monday through Wednesday, and a possible powerful storm system may impact north Texas by the end of next week.

First, let's talk about today and Saturday's temperatures will be well below average as readings hover the 40s through late Saturday. There will also be a few showers dotting the area through the period, maybe even a rumble of thunder this evening, but no severe weather is expected.

Photo credit National Weather Service - Fort Worth

Now, the cold front that's brought the chilly temperatures to our area will lift back to our north by early Sunday, causing temperatures to warm up bigtime... mid 60s to low 70s by Sunday afternoon!

By Sunday evening, the dryline in west Texas will surge in our direction, causing showers and thunderstorms to break out to our west and NW. Some of these may become severe. What parts of north Texas will be impacted late evening through early Monday morning? How much instability or heating will be available? It's still way too early to be completely accurate, but as of now, the Storm Prediction Center has put the northwestern half of north Texas in a level 2 (slight risk) out of 5 for hail, wind and isolated tornadoes. Mainly NW of a Sherman to Denton to Fort Worth to Stephenville line...again, late Sunday into early Monday morning. Updates to come.

Photo credit National Weather Service , NOAA

Monday through Wednesday looks nice and toasty with highs well up into the seventies Monday and Tuesday, low eighties by Wednesday. Then, all eyes on our next storm system that may impact us next Thursday and Friday. This one may be a doozie.

*Yest Rain: 0.00"; Yest High: 67; Low: 45

*Today’s Averages: High: 63; Low: 42

*Record high: 93 (1918); Record low: 15 (1910)

*February Rain: 3.88"; Surplus: 1.70"

*2023 Rain: 5.26"; Surplus: 0.55"

*Sunrise: 7:02am; Sunset: 6:21pm

Today: Cloudy and chilly. Areas of drizzle and light rain. High: Steady near 40 degrees. Wind: North 10 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy, continued chilly. Areas of rain, with some thunder. Nothing severe, too cool. Low: 35-40. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Staying cool for this time of the year. High: Mid 40s. Wind: NE 5 mph.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and milder. Warm front cruises through. Chance of strong storms toward midnight. High: Mid to upper 60s.

Monday: Sunny, windy, and warm. Lower humidity. High: Low 70s.

Tuesday: Sunny, breezy and warm. High: Mid to upper 70s.

Wednesday: Morning clouds, afternoon sun. High: Near 80.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and storms. High: Near 70.

