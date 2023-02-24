Denver weather: Afternoon sunshine with warmer temps

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Mostly sunny skies are back for Friday afternoon with below average highs in the upper 30s. It gets even warmer for the weekend with mountain snow on Sunday.

Weather today: Afternoon sunshine

After a cooler start temperatures will climb into the upper 30s this afternoon with more sunshine later in the day. Winds will be light for the afternoon as temperatures stay below average.

Weather today: Chilly and clear

Skies stay clear tonight as lows dip down into the upper teens. Winds will be light overnight.

Looking ahead: Nicer weekend, mountain snow

Saturday looks nice with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 50s. Sunday adds a few clouds across the Front Range on Sunday with snow pushing into the mountains.

Some of that moisture could move across the metro area on Sunday afternoon, providing a light shower. Highs on Sunday are in the mid-50s for Denver.

Monday start the workweek with mostly sunny skies and highs around the 50-degree mark. Tuesday has extra clouds across the Front Range with highs in the upper-40s.

Snow moves back into the higher elevations on Tuesday with the small chance for that to reach the metro area on Wednesday morning.

Extra clouds linger on Wednesday afternoon as highs are in the middle 40s. Thursday brings back the sunshine, but the cooler temperatures stick around with highs in the upper 30s.

