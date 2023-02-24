Open in App
Denver, CO
See more from this location?
FOX31 Denver

Denver weather: Afternoon sunshine with warmer temps

By Travis Michels,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O0H3b_0kyP2Iz900

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Mostly sunny skies are back for Friday afternoon with below average highs in the upper 30s. It gets even warmer for the weekend with mountain snow on Sunday.

Weather today: Afternoon sunshine

After a cooler start temperatures will climb into the upper 30s this afternoon with more sunshine later in the day. Winds will be light for the afternoon as temperatures stay below average.

Coldest temperatures so far in Denver this year
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WcYNP_0kyP2Iz900

Weather today: Chilly and clear

Skies stay clear tonight as lows dip down into the upper teens. Winds will be light overnight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kvvms_0kyP2Iz900

Looking ahead: Nicer weekend, mountain snow

Saturday looks nice with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 50s. Sunday adds a few clouds across the Front Range on Sunday with snow pushing into the mountains.

Record-breaking cold: Denver hits new historical low temps

Some of that moisture could move across the metro area on Sunday afternoon, providing a light shower. Highs on Sunday are in the mid-50s for Denver.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wr54z_0kyP2Iz900

Monday start the workweek with mostly sunny skies and highs around the 50-degree mark. Tuesday has extra clouds across the Front Range with highs in the upper-40s.

Snow moves back into the higher elevations on Tuesday with the small chance for that to reach the metro area on Wednesday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FYn3e_0kyP2Iz900

Extra clouds linger on Wednesday afternoon as highs are in the middle 40s. Thursday brings back the sunshine, but the cooler temperatures stick around with highs in the upper 30s.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Denver, CO newsLocal Denver, CO
Denver weather: Afternoon sunshine before late Friday snow
Denver, CO16 hours ago
Denver weather: More snow before a sunny, mild weekend
Denver, CO3 hours ago
Denver weather: Cooler temps with evening flurries in Denver
Denver, CO1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
It has snowed almost every Wednesday this year
Denver, CO11 hours ago
What is the normal temperature for Denver in March?
Denver, CO14 hours ago
Denver weather: Gusty winds, seasonal temperatures for metro
Denver, CO2 days ago
How much snow could Denver see in March?
Denver, CO1 day ago
It’s been a below-average February for Denver snow
Denver, CO2 days ago
Denver Restaurant Week kicks off Friday
Denver, CO1 hour ago
Denver sees over 200 pothole complaints in a 3-day span
Denver, CO1 hour ago
Local ski shop gives Colorado trees a new life
Denver, CO1 day ago
Denver-area rent increases are slowing down
Denver, CO2 days ago
How many hours are you losing sitting in Denver traffic?
Denver, CO1 day ago
March is Women’s History Month in Colorado
Denver, CO1 day ago
Denver violent crime stalled at highest point
Denver, CO15 hours ago
Denver brewery reopens after driver smashes through front entrance
Denver, CO2 days ago
Local theater chain permanently closes all locations
Arvada, CO14 hours ago
5280 has the top spot to brunch in Denver
Denver, CO2 days ago
Students get close-up view of planes at Centennial Airport
Denver, CO3 hours ago
Celebrate oyster month all month long at Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar
Fort Collins, CO1 day ago
Aurora ranks top 50 for happiest cities in US
Aurora, CO2 days ago
Redevelopment plan will extend downtown Golden
Golden, CO1 day ago
Motorcyclist wanted in pedestrian hit-and-run
Denver, CO1 day ago
Grocery, convenience stores prepare to sell wine on March 1
Denver, CO2 days ago
Looking for a Delicious Sandwich in Parker? ‘Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop’ Has You Covered
Parker, CO1 day ago
Shooting prompts 3rd emergency alert for CU Boulder in a week
Boulder, CO2 days ago
First-ever Dusty Boots concert brings country artists to Civic Center Park
Denver, CO2 days ago
Driver rolls off overpass onto bike path
Erie, CO9 hours ago
Photos: Firefighters rescue dogs from icy lake
Thornton, CO1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy