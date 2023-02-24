Here are 3 takeaways from Pana’s sectional final loss to Paris in girls hoops

PANA — Not many likely expected the Pana girls basketball team to make another deep postseason run.

The Panthers graduated all but one starter from last year's Class 2A state finals and installed new head coach Jan Braden.

They defied the skeptics before bowing to Paris 42-28 in the Class 2A Pana Sectional final on Thursday.

Here are some top takeaways from the sectional championship game.

Paris defense blankets Pana

Pana shot 12 of 40 (30%) from the floor and 3 of 14 (21.4%) from 3-point land.

The Tigers (30-3) most notably limited star senior point guard Anna Beyers to just six points. That could largely be attributed to Paris senior point guard Kaitlyn Coombes who shined on both ends of the floor.

Coombes led Paris with a game-high 21 points. She finished 12 of 15 from the free throw line.

This was the Tigers’ third straight sectional title appearance (excluding the canceled 2021 postseason) but this is their first time advancing to the supersectionals since 2005.

Pana (24-10) previously eliminated Paris 46-33 in last year’s Monticello Sectional final before earning third place.

Paris next meets Breese Mater Dei in the Salem Supersectional on Monday at 7 p.m. Mater Dei edged Breese Central 40-38 in the DuQuoin Sectional final.

“People might underestimate us because we’re small, but we’re really quick and we’re getting into their plays,” Coombes said. “We’ve made it to the sectionals the last three years and we’ve just never come out the other side. And this year we’re just like, we’re going to give it our all.”

Pana trailed most of the game.

Coombes drained a critical 3 just before the buzzer for an 18-9 halftime lead.

The Panthers remained in striking distance with 3s by Ayda Coleman and Aryn Alde in the second half but never came closer than five points.

Coombes essentially cemented the win at the free throw line. She converted 10 of 13 free throw attempts in the fourth quarter.

“They play really tough man-to-man defense and they’re also really deliberate on offense, so if you get behind very much … they’re going to run the clock on you and they made their free throws when it mattered, too,” Braden said.

Tigers boast array of shooters

Paris shot 10 of 28 (35.7%) from the field and 6 of 13 (46.2%) from 3.

Four different players contributed a 3, perhaps none bigger than sophomore Graci Watson’s two 3s in the third quarter. She drilled the first on a kick out from Coombes.

“They’re a really good defensive team,” Watson said of Pana. “They have a lot of big bodies and our goal was to try to drive and kick when we could.”

Watson totaled six points. Teammate Trinity Tingley also hit two 3s for six points. Kendra Young had the other trey and chipped in five points.

“We have pretty good shooters on our team and we normally hit them,” Watson said.

Chloe Ashcraft led Pana with 11 points and six rebounds while Alde matched Beyers with six points.

“They’re a very balanced team,” Braden said of Paris. “They have five players who can score. One girl is mainly a screener, but if you don’t guard her, she’s going to score, too. I’m not sure they have anybody averaging much over 10 points, it’s just all five of them.”

Beyers leaves her mark at Pana

Beyers also chalked up nine rebounds in the loss.

She nearly averaged a double-double this season with 18.2 points, 9.7 rebounds, 4.5 steals and 2.1 assists per game prior to Thursday.

She finished with 1,269 career points. That includes the shortened 2020-21 season and ranks her fifth all-time in program history. Former teammate and all-stater Jillian Hamilton is third with 1,528 points.

Beyers will next play at NCAA Division III Illinois Wesleyan University.

“At our rally today, I said if she’s not a first team all-stater, there’s something wrong with the system,” Braden said. “It was just amazing to watch her. It doesn’t matter to her, I pay more attention to that (1,000-point) board over there than she does.

“Right now, she’s just heartbroken. She didn’t want her season to end, but the good news is she gets to play on.”

Contact Bill Welt: 788-1545, bill.welt@sj-r.com , Twitter.com/BillWelt

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Here are 3 takeaways from Pana’s sectional final loss to Paris in girls hoops