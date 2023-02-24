Open in App
California State
Jalen Ramsey reflects on playing alongside Bobby Wagner: ‘Dream come true’

By Skyler Carlin,

6 days ago
The Los Angeles Rams and Bobby Wagner mutually agreed to part ways on Thursday, leading fans and players alike to thank the veteran linebacker for his performance this past season. Following Wagner’s release, Jalen Ramsey took to social media to speak about how special it was to play alongside Wagner in 2022.

When Wagner was released by the Seattle Seahawks after the 2021 season, the Rams immediately became a desired destination for the California native. Wagner would sign with the Rams ahead of the 2022 campaign and he immediately became a leader on and off the field.

Despite being 32 years old and playing in his 11th season, Wagner produced 140 combined tackles, a career-best six sacks, five pass breakups, and two interceptions. The All-Pro linebacker proved that he can still play at an elite level and having the trio of Wagner, Ramsey, and Aaron Donald was valuable until injuries plagued the entire Rams’ roster.

Considering how he performed this past season, Wagner will likely have quite a few suitors this offseason as he’ll likely want to join a contender ahead of next season. Even though Wagner was with the Rams for only one season, Ramsey relished the opportunity to suit up next to the (likely) future Hall of Famer.

