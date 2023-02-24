Joe Exotic’s doctors suspect he has bladder cancer as he refuses treatment: report
By Nika Shakhnazarova,
6 days ago
Doctors fear Joe Exotic’s prostate cancer has now spread to his bladder as the incarcerated former zookeeper refuses further treatment, according to reports.
Exotic — the former star of Netflix’s “Tiger King” true-crime series now in prison for a murder-for-hire plot against his rival — will likely die behind bars as he’s not looking to undergo any treatment for his worsening diagnosis.
In a letter obtained by TMZ , Exotic — whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage — said there’s been a lot of blood in his urine after undergoing prostate cancer treatment, prompting a urology specialist to fear that the cancer is rapidly spreading.
“I want to stay here and just let it take its course,” he allegedly wrote in the letter, adding that medics want him to undergo a series of tests to know for sure.
“The world has to know just how corrupt our justice system is … If I have to be the one to die innocent in here fighting for the truth maybe people around the world will finally speak up for the truth for once,” Exotic’s letter allegedly reads as he vows to stop at nothing for justice to be served.
Earlier this month, TMZ revealed that Exotic recently wrote up a new will and will leave everything to his fiancé, Seth Posey.
“I could care less about dying, my birthday is coming up soon and all I want is to see Seth,” his most recent letter read.
The Post has reached out to Exotic’s reps for further comment.
