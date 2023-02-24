Open in App
Florida State
New York Post

Joe Exotic’s doctors suspect he has bladder cancer as he refuses treatment: report

By Nika Shakhnazarova,

6 days ago

Doctors fear Joe Exotic’s prostate cancer has now spread to his bladder as the incarcerated former zookeeper refuses further treatment, according to reports.

Exotic — the former star of Netflix’s “Tiger King” true-crime series now in prison for a murder-for-hire plot against his rival — will likely die behind bars as he’s not looking to undergo any treatment for his worsening diagnosis.

In a letter obtained by TMZ , Exotic — whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage — said there’s been a lot of blood in his urine after undergoing prostate cancer treatment, prompting a urology specialist to fear that the cancer is rapidly spreading.

“I want to stay here and just let it take its course,” he allegedly wrote in the letter, adding that medics want him to undergo a series of tests to know for sure.

Joe Exotic with his fiancé, Seth Posey. Posey will be acquiring Exotic’s estate after the Tiger King drafted up a new will.
Instagram/Joe Exotic

“The world has to know just how corrupt our justice system is … If I have to be the one to die innocent in here fighting for the truth maybe people around the world will finally speak up for the truth for once,” Exotic’s letter allegedly reads as he vows to stop at nothing for justice to be served.

Earlier this month, TMZ revealed that Exotic recently wrote up a new will and will leave everything to his fiancé, Seth Posey.

“I could care less about dying, my birthday is coming up soon and all I want is to see Seth,” his most recent letter read.

Joe Exotic at the zoo he used to run in Wynnewood, Oklahoma.
AP

The Post has reached out to Exotic’s reps for further comment.

The 59-year-old is currently serving 22 years in prison for orchestrating a botched murder-for-hire plot to kill Baskin .

Prosecutors said he paid a man $3,000 to kill Baskin in Florida in 2017. Baskin, his sworn enemy, had slammed him as an animal abuser in the hit Netflix show.

He was also convicted of multiple wildlife violations related to killing five tigers, selling tiger cubs, and falsifying records.

Exotic is currently serving 22 years in prison for a murder-for-hire scheme to kill long-time rival Carole Baskin.
AP

He has maintained his innocence and his attorneys claimed he wasn’t being serious.

Exotic revealed his prostate cancer diagnosis in May 2021 while calling on President Biden to release him on compassionate grounds.

In November 2022, he vented on Instagram about how unhappy he was with his current living arrangement.

