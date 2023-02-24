Urban Umbrella Launches In Downtown Montréal

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 24, 2023--

New York City-based urban design firm Urban Umbrella completed its first project in Montréal this week, installing one of its new products outside the National Bank Tower at 600 Rue de la Gauchetière Ouest. Urban Umbrella’s white premium sidewalk scaffolding product was installed as the 1983 office building undergoes renovations led by JCB Construction Canada, a forward-thinking Canadian contractor.

The project was facilitated by Atwill-Morin via their scaffolding division Impact Échafaudage, the first joint venture between the two companies. Urban Umbrella CEO Benjamin Krall stated that the “partnership with Atwill-Morin shows our commitment to providing safer scaffolding not only in Montréal but throughout Canada.” Over the past few years Urban Umbrella has completed several jobs in Toronto—at the W Toronto and at new developments on Bloor Street and in Mirvish Village, to name a few—and in Vancouver, but this is their first installation in Montréal. CEO Benjamin Krall expressed excitement over his company’s arrival in Montréal: “We have been trying to enter the Quebec market for awhile now,” he said. “We are grateful to finally have the opportunity to install in Montréal, and working with Atwill-Morin and JCB has been an absolute pleasure.”

Both JCB Construction Canada and Atwill-Morin have praised Urban Umbrella for their expertise and high standards. David Widmer of JCB expressed that “the overall quality of the service and the product delivered was beyond our expectations. Th[e Urban Umbrella] system is not on the same level as traditional scaffolding pedestrian protection,” he continued. “It looks like a permanent luxurious structure!” Thanks to Urban Umbrella’s “dynamic and proactive team,” he noted, “installation was flawless and quick.”

With an eye on expansion, in 2020 Urban Umbrella began developing a new more cost-competitive product better suited for cities outside of New York. Urban Umbrella recently launched this new product in Nashville. Urban Umbrella Director of Product Paul DeFeo is very pleased with the new product: “Installing in Montréal is incredibly exciting,” he said. “I was tasked with designing a new product at the lower strength (150 PSF), with the intention of reducing the price-per-foot, while still maintaining our incredibly high aesthetic standards and making it faster to install. Those were the goals, and after this installation, I feel that we have achieved all three.” Urban Umbrella’s new product retains the premium feel the company’s standard product has come to be known for. It features glossy white beams and legs, a decorative white roofing element, white LED arc-lights, and a white perforated parapet. The system is entirely customizable, with plentiful opportunities for signage and branding. In New York, luxury retail clients, renowned hotels, local businesses, and more transform their standard Urban Umbrellas utilizing the company’s marketing capabilities. Urban Umbrella is eyeing more projects in Canada as pedestrian safety becomes a higher priority.

Urban Umbrella is the designer, patent holder, and fabricator of the only alternative to traditional sidewalk scaffolding a pproved by the New York City Department of Building s . In 2009, the company beat out over 260 contestants to win an international city-organized design competition aimed at creating a safer, more attractive, pedestrian-conscious alternative to traditional sidewalk scaffolding. In addition to sidewalk scaffolding and overhead protection, the company also provides canopies and event staging systems, custom façade netting, construction fencing, and level-five walls. Urban Umbrella is live in nine cities at present , including recent launches in Nashville, Dallas-Ft. Worth, and Montréal . Additional information about Urban Umbrella is available at https://www.urbanumbrella.com/

