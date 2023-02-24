Latham developer targets Rotterdam location for construction of 6 warehouses

PHOTOGRAPHER: File Photo

ROTTERDAM — A Latham-based developer is seeking to construct six warehouses on a vacant plot of land along Mariaville Road.

The BDC Group submitted an application to rezone just over 15 acres of a more than 65-acre plot of undeveloped land at 676 Mariaville Road from its current multi-family residential zoning use to light industrial in order to construct six 12,000-square-foot warehouses, according to plans submitted to the town.

The location is ideal for tenants, according to the company, which touted the Mariaville Road corridor’s proximity to the Thruway and other major thoroughfares in documents.

The property is located on the northside of Mariaville Road and has frontage along Cimino Lane to the east. The roadway is dotted with a mixture of apartment complexes, single-family homes and various businesses.

“The Mariaville Road corridor in this section is developed with a mix use of commercial, industrial & residential development and this area is very convenient for traveling to multiple locations,” the documents read. “This parcel is located on this corridor and it is very attractive to potential tenants that want to locate where access is facilitated.”

The BDC Group currently owns the Mariaville Road property and an adjacent parcel at 690 Mariaville Road, where the company is in the process of constructing a climate-control storage center. An access road for the warehouses would be constructed off he driveway of the storage center, according to site plans.

It’s unclear if the BDC Group, which has an office in Westchester County and developments throughout the Capital Region, has any tenants lined up. The company did not return a request seeking comment.

Under town law, warehouses are not permitted to be constructed in parts of town zoned multifamily residential, which allows apartment complexes, two-family residential units, and buildings for lawn care and property maintenance, among other uses.

Light industrial zones in town permit warehousing and trucking, warehouse and distribution centers, along with machine shops and laboratories for scientific and industrial research, according to town law.

On Wednesday, the Town Board voted unanimously to refer the rezoning application to the Planning Commission for review.

The Planning Commission can issue either a positive or negative recommendation on the change. From there, the issue would be sent back to the Town Board for a public hearing and final resolution.

Board member Evan Christou said he has concerns about the application, but said it was important for the process to unfold as intended.

“Although I have serious concerns about this change in zone, for the eight years I’ve served on this board, I’ve always been a huge proponent of the process,” he said. “And we must preserve the process no matter what our feelings are on a project.”

BDC Group has developed a wide range of properties throughout the state, including an apartment complex in Troy town home developments throughout the Hudson Valley. The company is in the process of developing a series of town houses in Lake George and operates several storage centers in Milton and Fishkill, New York, according to the company’s website.

The Rotterdam Planning Commission is expected to take the proposal up at its next meeting.

