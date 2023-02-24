Open in App
Spencer, OK
See more from this location?
KFOR

Community minds, hearts, and organizations commit to serving schools in Spencer

By Kaitor Kay/KFOR,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UAn5T_0kyOuNIc00

SPENCER, Okla. ( KFOR ) – Faculty and staff at schools in Spencer say they desperately need support and encouragement from the community, and that their students are at great risk if they don’t get more help. Thursday evening, the community proved they had their back.

Hope United held a Spencer Pride CAFE at Rogers Middle School , with the goal of creating an infrastructure of support for three schools located in Spencer, going beyond basic donations to building relationships. CAFE stands for community action for education.

New OK program to connect communities, schools to provide resources to students

“Right now, I would tell you that many of our students are just surviving,” said Hope United Executive Director Dr. Lee Roland.

But his question is how can the community help them thrive.

Thursday evening, he and his team brought local churches, businesses and non-profits together to hear firsthand how they can serve Spencer Elementary School, Rogers Middle School, and Star Spencer High School.

Spencer Elementary Admin Intern Destiny Murray expressed to the audience their need to give students “experiences” such as college field trips, outings to the zoo, school dances and graduation ceremonies. She also requested ways to incentivize students to have good attendance and behave well, such as with food rewards.

An event attendee promised to give the school the popcorn machine Murray asked for.

“Popcorn is usually associated with the movie theater,” she explained. “So essentially, you’re bringing in another experience into the school and it makes kids excited to be at school on time. It makes them excited to show up and have good behavior. It makes them excited to be able to have homemade popcorn in the classroom while they’re working on their work.”

Rogers Middle School Instructional Coach Kari Hamilton wants to give their teachers gift cards of appreciation. She also shared how those in attendance could help with student wellness.

“I was really happy because we’ve already had some people talk about being able to help us fund our Zen room, which will help our students regulate their emotions, and our garden, which will teach our students how to grow their own food,” she joyously reported.

Three students from Star Spencer High School sat on stage and shared personal and heartbreaking stories of witnessing suicide and losing parents at young ages. Their assistant principal Rodney Cox said he’s grateful their voices were heard.

Find more Top Stories from KFOR.com

“I had two people that are trauma counselors themselves that happened to be here that are vowing to at least just come to the school and start to have more conversations to see what they’re going through and how they’re going to be able to help,” he shared with KFOR.

Dr. Roland tells us he’s feeling optimistic.

“What I wanted to do is inspire and I want to ignite some hope,” he said. “So, I think we did that.”

Roland said the conversations that started at the CAFE launch will continue, with the churches, businesses, and non-profits plugging into each school’s liaison, or “school champion,” who will then help feed promised resources into the schools.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Oklahoma City Public Schools hoping to hire 40 teachers at job fair
Oklahoma City, OK18 hours ago
Metro Tech students, community agencies to host mass casualty exercise
Oklahoma City, OK1 day ago
Oklahoma City approves street outreach program for residents experiencing homelessness
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago
Affordable housing project opens to help end homelessness in Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago
Funeral home fight
Oklahoma City, OK3 hours ago
Police: Hobby Lobby employee kills manager at OKC distribution center
Oklahoma City, OK18 hours ago
Power restored to thousands in Norman after violent Oklahoma tornado
Norman, OK1 day ago
Sen. Rosino to host sunrise vigil for Oklahoma pandemic losses
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago
Dozens of dogs in need of loving homes in OKC
Oklahoma City, OK13 hours ago
Norman neighborhoods continue to deal with tornado aftermath
Norman, OK2 days ago
Bricktown implements immediate curfew for youth
Oklahoma City, OK1 day ago
4 dogs found drowned in Oklahoma City pond
Oklahoma City, OK10 hours ago
First responders get creative during Norman tornado rescue
Norman, OK2 days ago
Norman schedules debris pickup after tornado
Norman, OK15 hours ago
Biking cowboy upset after someone steals his wheels
Oklahoma City, OK9 hours ago
“Hero” school bus driver saves student from passing car
New Carlisle, OH2 days ago
‘Absolutely infuriating’: Dogs found drowned in Oklahoma City pond, police say
Oklahoma City, OK1 day ago
District attorney: Oklahoma man charged with murdering stranger
Norman, OK18 hours ago
McLoud family of 7 picking up the pieces after tornado
Mcloud, OK2 days ago
Bill to reduce sentences for convicted domestic abuse victims passes through Oklahoma House committee
Oklahoma City, OK1 day ago
Pig spotted on doorbell camera
Norman, OK2 days ago
Oklahoma 14-year-old struck by train, killed
Pauls Valley, OK1 day ago
Runaway pig spotted on Mustang doorbell camera
Mustang, OK2 days ago
Woman injured in dog attack says owner left the scene
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago
Oklahoma City Police investigate deadly shooting at Hobby Lobby distribution center
Oklahoma City, OK1 day ago
OU Professor auctions off video game from childhood for thousands of dollars
Norman, OK1 day ago
OU football player’s home destroyed by EF-2 tornado
Norman, OK14 hours ago
‘Better safety, security, and comfort’: Unaccompanied minors no longer allowed in Bricktown after 9 p.m.
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago
SOUND ON: Baby elephant enjoys enrichment at OKC Zoo
Oklahoma City, OK12 hours ago
City of El Reno working on hole in road causing safety concerns
El Reno, OK2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy