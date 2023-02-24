Major Outlet Ranks Joe Burrow A Top-Three NFL Player; Three Other Bengals Make List

Cincinnati had some top tier talent show out this past season.

CINCINNATI — PFF unveiled its top 101 players from this past season in the NFL, and Joe Burrow checked in at No. 3 on the list behind the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes and Chris Jones.

"Cincinnati overhauled its offensive line to make Burrow’s life easier, but by playoff time, injuries meant the Bengals were right back where they started," Sam Monson wrote . "Nonetheless, Burrow continued to look excellent, as he came up just short of completing four-straight wins against Mahomes and the Chiefs in the AFC title game."

Three other Bengals made the list in Ja'Marr Chase (No. 39), D.J. Reader (No. 41), and Trey Hendrickson (No. 56). Cincinnati's top playmaker wasn't as explosive as he was in 2021, but it was still a nice campaign.

"For those wondering if Chase’s production might slow down once teams had a better handle on him," Monson wrote . "This season suggested the answer to that is 'not really.' Even missing time, Chase still racked up over 1,000 yards in just 12 games and was a major factor in all three postseason performances."

Reader showed why he's arguably the NFL's best nose tackle throughout 2022-23.

"Few players put together the kind of highs that Reader did this season, and injury prevented him from having one of the very best seasons in the entire league," Monson wrote . "He produced 32 pressures from 310 pass-rushing snaps and was a brick wall against the run."

Hendrickson fought through a late-season injury during another productive season.

"Hendrickson continues to go from strength to strength in the NFL," Monson wrote . "He is on a streak of three consecutive career years, adding to last season’s 86.9 PFF pass-rushing grade with an 87.7 mark this season on the back of 74 pressures and 24 defensive stops."

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Trey Wingo Shares Joe Burrow Story Portraying His Steely Mentality Dating Back To Grade School

Tight End or Cornerback Could Make Sense For Bengals in Round One of 2023 NFL Draft

2023 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Is Texas RB Bijan Robinson a Good Fit For Cincinnati Bengals' Offense?

Bengals Prospect Breakdown: Israel Abanikanda Could Bring Juice to Running Back Room

Bengals Re-Sign Long Snapper Cal Adomitis For 2023-24 Season

Watch: NFL Ranks Joe Burrow's Top Ten Plays From 2022-23 Season

A Look Ahead: Cincinnati Bengals Offseason Predictions

Zac Taylor: They're Gonna Have To Carry Me Out Of' Cincinnati 'In A Casket'

CBS Sports's Joel Corry Lists Joe Mixon As Top Cap Casualty Candidate This Offseason

Watch: Joe Burrow Begins Offseason Training Program

Complete List of Cincinnati Bengals' Picks in 2023 NFL Draft

ESPN's Field Yates Predicts Bengals Re-Sign Jessie Bates III

ESPN Analytics Ranks Ja'Marr Chase, Bengals Wide Receivers Outside Top Seven NFL Pass Catchers

Joe Burrow Tied At The Top Of 2023 NFL MVP Odds List

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok