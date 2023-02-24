Major Outlet Ranks Joe Burrow A Top-Three NFL Player; Three Other Bengals Make List
By Russ Heltman,
6 days ago
Cincinnati had some top tier talent show out this past season.
CINCINNATI — PFF unveiled its top 101 players from this past season in the NFL, and Joe Burrow checked in at No. 3 on the list behind the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes and Chris Jones.
"Cincinnati overhauled its offensive line to make Burrow’s life easier, but by playoff time, injuries meant the Bengals were right back where they started," Sam Monson wrote . "Nonetheless, Burrow continued to look excellent, as he came up just short of completing four-straight wins against Mahomes and the Chiefs in the AFC title game."
Three other Bengals made the list in Ja'Marr Chase (No. 39), D.J. Reader (No. 41), and Trey Hendrickson (No. 56). Cincinnati's top playmaker wasn't as explosive as he was in 2021, but it was still a nice campaign.
"For those wondering if Chase’s production might slow down once teams had a better handle on him," Monson wrote . "This season suggested the answer to that is 'not really.' Even missing time, Chase still racked up over 1,000 yards in just 12 games and was a major factor in all three postseason performances."
Reader showed why he's arguably the NFL's best nose tackle throughout 2022-23.
"Few players put together the kind of highs that Reader did this season, and injury prevented him from having one of the very best seasons in the entire league," Monson wrote . "He produced 32 pressures from 310 pass-rushing snaps and was a brick wall against the run."
Hendrickson fought through a late-season injury during another productive season.
"Hendrickson continues to go from strength to strength in the NFL," Monson wrote . "He is on a streak of three consecutive career years, adding to last season’s 86.9 PFF pass-rushing grade with an 87.7 mark this season on the back of 74 pressures and 24 defensive stops."
