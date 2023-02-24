Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: WR Kazmeir Allen, UCLA

The Las Vegas Raiders can add one of the fastest prospects of the 2023 NFL Draft in UCLA’s Kazmeir Allen.

The Las Vegas Raiders can add one of the fastest prospects of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Back in the day, the late Al Davis loved the strongest and fastest players available, and it was a successful formula while it lasted.

In today’s game, a speedster is required to make an impact play or two, and as Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler prepares for this year’s draft, he and his team might find a player who would bring a smile to Mr.Davis' face.

This offseason, we'll continue to work alongside SI’s Draft Bible to get you the latest information on any potential players the Raiders might consider drafting, including some of the fastest players available.

“We’re going to continue to find players who fit what we look for, and continue to build this team in our vision, and I think we’re going to, at the same time, our goal is to win football games, and our goal for next year is to make an improvement over where we were this year,” Ziegler said .

Wide Receiver/Running Back Kazmeir Allen, UCLA Bruins

UCLA’s Kazmier Allen is an all-purpose player who can line up across the entire field, including the backfield, in the slot and return kicks.

Allen is considered one of the fastest prospects in this year’s draft, expected to run the 40-yard dash between the 4.3-4.4 mark.

The running back turned wide receiver appeared in 11 games in the 2022 season, totaling 203 rushing yards with two touchdowns and 49 receptions for 403 yards and two more touchdowns.

Allen also returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown in 2021.

At 5-9, 175 pounds, Allen is considered undersized for the NFL. While he is not projected as a starter, he holds plenty of value for a team looking for a player with great versatility, something scouts and coaches would appreciate.

The former track star showed his speed in Coach Chip Kelly’s offense but became a bigger threat as a kick returner.

Allen displayed a good combination of speed and power in every position he played.

Having started his college career as a running back, Allen’s explosiveness, acceleration, lateral quickness, and agility made him dangerous.

His run-blocking ability showed his toughness. He could recognize blocking assignments, take on defenders above his size, and bail out his quarterback with a simple pass-catch route.

As a converted receiver, he showed good route-running and above-average catching skills.

Allen was brought down the depth chart after playing only four games in 2019 and then limited to two appearances in 2020 due to a battle with COVID-19.

Although he was invited to the East-West Shrine Bowl as a running back, he was utilized as a wide receiver and return specialist.

After a great showing at the all-star game, he raised his draft stock and put himself on notice.

While he hasn’t been invited to the NFL Combine, he must perform his skills and 40-yard dash at UCLA’s Pro Day on March 15, 2023.

Projected as a late-rounder, Allen’s speed and versatility could help him make an immediate impact with the Raiders' offense and on special teams.

The NFL Draft will occur at Union Station in Kansas City, Mo., from Thursday, March 27, to Saturday, April 29. ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network will broadcast all seven rounds.

The NFL Scouting Combine is Feb. 28-March 6, 2023, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. March 7, 2023, before 4 p.m. EST, is the club's deadline to designate Franchise or Transition Players.

March 13-15 is the free agent negotiation period. Starting at 12 p.m. EDT on March 13 and ending at 3:59:59 p.m. EDT on March 15, clubs are permitted to contact and enter into contract negotiations with the certified agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents upon the expiration of their 2022 Player Contracts at 4 p.m. EDT on March 15.

The 2023 NFL Year and Free Agency period begins at 4 p.m. EDT on March 15 . The Raiders are expected to be significant players in the free-agent market this season.

Watch the NFL Playoffs live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE .

Please tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.