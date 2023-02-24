Open in App
Inside The Suns

Mikal Bridges Reveals His Favorite Athlete Growing Up Was... Kevin Durant

By Donnie Druin,

6 days ago

Former Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges was filming content for the Brooklyn Nets' media team and revealed his favorite athlete growing was - indeed - Kevin Durant.

Some things just work out funny.

The Phoenix Suns' acquisition of Kevin Durant will be remembered for a few reasons.

Durant's arrival to the Valley was perhaps the biggest trade in franchise history. Phoenix's chances (or at least expectations) of notching their first NBA title have increased exponentially.

For Brooklyn fans, it's an end of an era that failed to see any meaningful success with Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden among others coming and going through the building.

For Suns fans, it's a fresh opportunity to welcome another superstar along the likes of Chris Paul and Devin Booker among a talented lineup.

It also paved the way for fan favorites in Cam Johnson and Mikal Bridges to be shipped out of town.

For Bridges specifically, it also means he was dealt for somebody he idolized growing up.

When asked by Brooklyn's social media team who his favorite athlete was growing up, Bridges responded with Durant after sharing a smirk and putting his head down:

It's a business, and Bridges understood that when first speaking on the trade after making his Nets debut:

"It’s KD, I get it," Bridges said. "I would rather get traded for KD than someone I didn’t feel was good… It’s Kevin Durant. I would probably make that trade, too.”

