Brady: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brady Corp. (BRC) on Friday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $38 million.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of 76 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, were 81 cents per share.

The identification and security products maker posted revenue of $326.2 million in the period.

Brady expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.40 to $3.60 per share.

Brady shares have risen 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 15% in the last 12 months.

