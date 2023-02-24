Chart Industries: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BALL GROUND, Ga. (AP) — BALL GROUND, Ga. (AP) — Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) on Friday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $41.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Ball Ground, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of 97 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring costs, were $1.67 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.64 per share.

The equipment maker for the energy sector posted revenue of $441.4 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $498 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $22.6 million, or 54 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.61 billion.

Chart Industries expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.1 billion to $2.2 billion.

