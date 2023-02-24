Open in App
Indianapolis, IN
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Trio of Colts ranked in PFF's top 101 players from 2022

By Kevin Hickey,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U8JDN_0kyOp6Gt00

Three Indianapolis Colts players were ranked inside Pro Football Focus’ list of the top 101 players from the 2022 season.

Considering the season the Colts are coming off of, it’s not a surprise that they only had three players make the list. None of the players for the Colts were listed in the top 50.

Here are the three Colts players ranked inside the top 101, included with what PFF said:

67. DEFOREST BUCKNER, INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

One of the few players with significant positives to take away from an ugly Colts season, Buckner posted an 82.3 overall PFF grade and recorded 56 pressures and 47 defensive stops.

75. STEPHON GILMORE, INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

Gilmore had a quiet resurgence this past season with the Colts, but it was largely overlooked because of how bad the team was overall. He finished with an 81.1 PFF coverage grade and eight pass breakups to go along with two interceptions.

100. RODNEY MCLEOD, INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

McLeod had an excellent 2022 season for the Colts and was particularly good in the second half of the year. From Week 8 onward, he earned the second-best overall PFF grade among all safeties.

Buckner was one of the most impactful and consistent players for the Colts this season. He continued to play at a high level despite battling through some nagging injuries.

Gilmore was a strong addition to the secondary, giving the Colts a true CB1 option on the boundary while McLeod had arguably his best season as a pro.

The omission of left guard Quenton Nelson seems obvious at first, but he did allow a career-high five sacks and 31 total pressures. It’s no surprise that an offensive player wasn’t included on the list to represent the Colts.

With new head coach Shane Steichen joining the organization, there is hope he can turn things around relatively quickly, especially along the offensive line, leading to more Colts being represented in 2023.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Indianapolis, IN newsLocal Indianapolis, IN
5 standouts from DL, LB workouts at 2023 NFL combine
Indianapolis, IN6 hours ago
Ex-Colts OC Marcus Brady hired full-time by Eagles
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
7 most realistic 1st-round options for the Steelers
Pittsburgh, PA1 hour ago
Bleacher Report proposes trade of Ravens QB Lamar Jackson to help AFC team stop Chiefs
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Aaron Rodgers emerges from 'Darkness retreat' to Raiders reportedly not interested in acquiring him
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Iowa Hawkeyes’ Lukas Van Ness sets NFL world on fire with outstanding combine performance
Iowa City, IA7 hours ago
Rumor: Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham interested in reuniting with Jim Schwartz
Cleveland, OH12 hours ago
Cowboys expect pair of FAs to be ready for training camp
Dallas, TX22 hours ago
Taylor Heinicke responds to Carson Wentz with an encouraging message
Washington, DC18 hours ago
Multiple former Ravens players detail horror stories from team's strength staff
Baltimore, MD2 hours ago
Ravens WR Rashod Bateman calls out team, GM Eric DeCosta in since-deleted Tweet
Baltimore, MD2 hours ago
Steelers top free-agent target off the market
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Perfect scenario for Seahawks plays out in Mel Kiper's new mock draft
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Saints reportedly ready to 'get something done' with Derek Carr
Charlotte, NC2 hours ago
Andrew Berry opens up on twin brother joining the Eagles
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Vikings Wire staff: 1 player the Vikings shouldn't re-sign
Minneapolis, MN17 hours ago
Titans' Malik Willis reaching out to other QBs 'to kind of serve as mentors for him'
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Report: Texans met with Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud at NFL combine
Houston, TX6 hours ago
Big Boys: 4 prospects who could help Cowboys at nose tackle
Dallas, TX17 hours ago
Former Iowa Hawkeyes making noise in the XFL
Iowa City, IA8 hours ago
2023 NFL scouting combine: Jeremy Banks by the numbers
Knoxville, TN4 hours ago
Report: Teams have 'significant, significant interest' in Bears' No. 1 overall pick
Chicago, IL4 hours ago
Jaylon Jones and Antonio Johnson speak about their NFL futures at the Combine
College Station, TX7 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy