DTP Companies Debuts Inspire Nightclub & Lounge Club Expansion

Inspire Nightclub & Lounge, Downtown Las Vegas’ multi-level venue with fresh pursuits on every floor, levels up its nightlife offerings by expanding its first floor from a former theater and bar space to a nightclub dancefloor complete with VIP tables, added bars and interactive balcony cocktail lounges.

On Friday, February 24th beginning at 8 p.m., Inspire debuts its expansive remodel featuring state-of-the-art technology in lighting, lasers and special effects and incorporates guest immersion with art installation nooks and staging throughout the 14,000-sq. ft. entertainment venue. The urban contemporary design features various textured installations and concrete industrial façade, high ceilings and a spacious upper-level balcony area complete with stunning views of Fremont East. The first-floor bar has been transformed into a cocktail space with views of the dance floor.

Inspire Nightclub & Lounge is open from 9 p.m. til late Friday and Saturday and 10 p.m. til late Thursday and Sunday.

