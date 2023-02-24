Shuttle buses replacing Red Line train service after piece of maintenance equipment derails

Shuttle buses are replacing train service on a section of the Red Line Friday morning after a piece of maintenance equipment derailed.

Train service is disputed between Harvard and Broadway stations due to the derailment at Park Street station, according to the MBTA.

All train service between Alewife and Harvard is operating on the southbound track.

Commuters are being told to expect delays.

The cause of the derailment wasn’t immediately known.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

