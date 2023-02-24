Open in App
Boston, MA
See more from this location?
Boston 25 News WFXT

Shuttle buses replacing Red Line train service after piece of maintenance equipment derails

By Natalie Khait,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V0buE_0kyOoiiJ00

Shuttle buses are replacing train service on a section of the Red Line Friday morning after a piece of maintenance equipment derailed.

Train service is disputed between Harvard and Broadway stations due to the derailment at Park Street station, according to the MBTA.

All train service between Alewife and Harvard is operating on the southbound track.

Commuters are being told to expect delays.

The cause of the derailment wasn’t immediately known.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter . | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Boston, MA newsLocal Boston, MA
MBTA inspecting train platform after ceiling panel falls
Boston, MA1 day ago
Stoneham residents use generators to keep lights on after truck collision collapses utility poles
Stoneham, MA1 day ago
Busy Stoneham road remains closed day after tractor-trailer snagged wire, tore down 7 utility poles
Stoneham, MA19 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
South End bar owner says memento honoring neighborhood institution stolen
Boston, MA1 day ago
Gov. Healey is optimistic about Brockton Hospital reopening after fire forced it to close weeks ago
Brockton, MA4 hours ago
‘I have candy and puppies’: Man sought after allegedly enticing 2 minors at MBTA station, police say
Boston, MA12 hours ago
Police: Wrong-way driver causes four-car crash near Prudential Tunnel
Boston, MA1 day ago
Police seek help in search for missing Boston girls last seen outside Marblehead High School
Boston, MA11 hours ago
Close call, turbulent flight add to aviation safety concerns
Boston, MA8 hours ago
After Lowell clean-up effort backfired, household trash piles up
Lowell, MA5 hours ago
Cars trapped, hundreds without power after tractor-trailer crash topples 7 utility poles in Stoneham
Stoneham, MA1 day ago
DA: 1 of 2 vehicles that struck and killed man in Brockton crash left scene
Brockton, MA1 day ago
Plainville police investigating after pedestrian fatally struck by car
Plainville, MA1 day ago
Why so many rats these days? A growing number of Mass. communities are being overrun by the rodents
Boston, MA1 day ago
25 Investigates: Two charged in connection with Brockton RMV Driver’s License Fraud
Brockton, MA12 hours ago
DA: Teenage moped driver killed in collision with dump truck in Dedham
Dedham, MA2 days ago
Police: Man yelled ‘take a bath’ before spraying woman with liquid at MBTA station
Boston, MA2 days ago
State Police investigating after person struck and killed by vehicle in Brockton
Brockton, MA2 days ago
DA: Missing Hopkinton teenager found dead in Milford woods
Hopkinton, MA1 day ago
Mass. first responders learning how to save lives of K9 partners through Nero’s Law
Marshfield, MA1 day ago
Revere police searching for missing teen
Revere, MA1 day ago
A new clinic in Needham focuses on breaking the stigma around weight shaming at the hands of doctors
Needham, MA7 hours ago
‘Brazen and egregious’ fraud: FBI charges Newton substance abuse clinic owner with healthcare fraud
Newton, MA9 hours ago
Milford police searching for missing man from Hopkinton last seen pushing bike with flat tire
Hopkinton, MA2 days ago
25 Investigates: Woburn court worker charged with witness intimidation retired, collecting a pension
Woburn, MA1 day ago
Hare-brained scheme: Attleboro man busted for illegal hare trafficking
Attleboro, MA14 hours ago
State board approves controversial Worcester Cultural Academy
Worcester, MA2 days ago
Winter storm watch issued for parts of Massachusetts as another round of snow approaches
Worcester, MA4 hours ago
Winning $33M Mega Millions ticket claimed in Massachusetts
Belchertown, MA1 day ago
Billerica School Committee votes down proposal to extend school day during heated meeting
Billerica, MA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy