Henrico school officials, families turn attention to sudden cardiac arrest policy for student-athletes

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools officials say the safety of their student-athletes is at the top of their minds. While there are already policies in place to protect students, some parents say that more can be done.

Shantelle Lewis, a parent of a Henrico Schools senior student-athlete says that watching Buffalo Bills football player, Damar Hamlin, suffer a cardiac arrest during a game on Jan. 2, 2023, heightened her awareness of sporting dangers. She says the school division should train coaches and staff to be prepared in the event of medical emergencies — including training to use equipment like automated external defibrillators (AEDs).

“It’s important because it can save a life,” Lewis said. “These are in the schools but if it is not on the field it can really be a life changer for a student that needs it.”

Henrico Schools officials told 8News they have worked to keep heart health and safety a priority. According to state law , all Virginia school districts are required to develop and periodically update policies and procedures for sudden cardiac arrest in student-athletes.

The Henrico County School Board approved this policy again during a meeting on Thursday, Feb. 23. The policy states — in part — that coaches should be trained annually in best-practice protocols, parents and students will be provided with information on sudden cardiac arrest and student-athletes experiencing symptoms that may lead to cardiac arrest will be immediately removed from play.

However, Lewis says that, over the past six years, she has pushed for increased AED availability throughout the school at all times — including sporting events.

“It’s very important that the investment is made because one life loss is one too many,” Lewis said. “The work now is just to make sure that information is extended to our coaches and on the field for our athletes.”

The Richmond Ambulance Authority says that sudden cardiac arrest can happen at any time. According to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute , approximately 90% of people who have a cardiac arrest outside of a hospital die — often within minutes.

The American Red Cross offers training courses for anyone interested in learning how to perform CPR and operate an AED.

