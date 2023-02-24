Open in App
Virginia State
WTVR CBS 6

Saturday may be cold enough for sleet, snowflakes

By The Weather Authority,

6 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. — A cold front has pushed to our south, and cooler weather will move in today into tonight. Highs will be 65-70, with temps dropping a little as the afternoon wears on. It will remain breezy with northwesterly winds gusting over 20 mph. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny.

It will be dry tonight with lows ranging from the upper 20s to the mid 30s.

A system will bring some showers to the area by late Saturday morning. It may be cold enough for some sleet or wet flakes in the metro, with a better chance well north of I-64. Highs will range from the upper 30s to around 40 northwest, to the lower 40s in the metro, to the mid 40s in southeastern VA. Precipitation will not be heavy, and surface temps will remain above freezing. If the precipitation comes down in a decent burst, a grassy coating is possible in northern VA over into the Northern Neck, but it will melt will the precipitation stops. Rain will end by evening.

Highs Sunday will jump back into the upper 50s and lower 60s as clouds give way to some sun.

A system will bring rain to the area on Monday, and there will be another chance of showers Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

High temperatures look to remain above normal all of next week.

