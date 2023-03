Many in Central Florida are still morning the loss of three people who died after shootings in Pine Hills on Wednesday.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office released body camera video showing the arrest of the accused gunman, 19-year-old Keith Moses.

Deputies said they believe Moses killed 38-year-old Natacha Augustin, 9-year-old T’yonna Major, and 24-year-old Spectrum News 13 reporter Dylan Lyons.

TIMELINE Feb. 23: Central Florida mourns after Orange County mass shooting leaves 3 dead

Deputies said T’yonna was a Pine Hills Elementary School student and was in her home when Moses barged in and shot her and her mother.

Her mom and Lyons’ photographer, who was also shot, are still in the hospital Friday morning.

Watch: Bodycam video shows arrest of suspected gunman in Orange County shootings

That rampage has inspired Orange County’s mayor, the sheriff, and other community and religious leaders to work together to end gun violence.

They said it’s going to take everyone coming together to stop it once and for all.

Watch: Prosecutor: Shooter’s ability to walk the street points to need for juvenile justice reform

And they agreed there’s no quick fix to this problem.

It’s going to take time and intervention.

See more in the video above.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.