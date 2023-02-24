Open in App
Glades County, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

One dead in head-on crash in Glades County

By Victoria Costa,

6 days ago
GLADES COUNTY, Fla. — One person died in a crash Thursday evening on State Road 78 in Glades County.

A driver of a pickup truck was driving east on SR 78 when they veered onto oncoming traffic and slammed head-on into another pickup truck driven by a 29-year-old man who was driving west on SR 78.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene. A positive identification is pending.

The roadway was shut down for hours as Florida Highway Patrol troopers investigated, but has since reopened.

FHP is continuing to investigate.

No further details were immediately available.

