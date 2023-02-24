Open in App
Tempe, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arizona State DL coach Robert Rodriguez joining Cardinals' coaching staff

By Jess Root,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bYk7w_0kyOht8r00

The Arizona Cardinals’ defensive coaching staff under new head coach Jonathan Gannon is taking shape. We have the reunion of another coach who worked with Gannon when he was a position coach on the Minnesota Vikings.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Arizona State defensive line coach is joining the Cardinals’ coaching staff and their outside linebackers coach.

Rodriguez was with the Sun Devils the last three seasons.

Prior to working on Herm Edwards’ staff in Tempe, he was the assistant defensive line coach for the Minnesota Vikings from 2015-2019 under head coach Mike Zimmer. Gannon was defensive backs coach for the Vikinsg for three of the seasons Rodriguez was on the staff.

New Cardinals defensive coordinator Nick Rallis was on the Vikings’ staff as defensive quality control coach in 2018-2019, so Rodriguez has worked with both Gannon and Rallis previously.

Before his time with the Vikings, he was at UTEP as a coach. Coaching where he attended college, he was an assistant in 2008-2009 and linebackers coach from 2010-2014.

