No. 22-ranked Aztecs cling to top spot in MW power rankings

San Diego State forward Keshad Johnson, right, tries to block a shot by Colorado State guard Isaiah Stevens during the Aztecs’ 77-58 victory Tuesday in San Diego. Associated Press

LARAMIE — Only two weeks remain in basketball’s regular season in the Mountain West, and teams are still looking to carve out at-large bids for the NCAA Tournament ahead of the conference tournament next month in Las Vegas.

The MW still has more than half its teams ranked inside the top 100 of the NCAA NET rankings, including San Diego State, Boise State, Nevada, Utah State, New Mexico and UNLV. The Aztecs lead the way again this week, sitting at No. 22 in the nationwide rankings.