Meet the 2023 Bayou Region High School Sports Awards fall sport nominees

The Bayou Region High School Sports Awards, presented by Thibodaux Regional Health System, Barker Honda and Barker Buick GMC, is proud to announce all of the nominees from all of the fall sports played in the Bayou Region. The winners will be announced during the live show on June 1 at the Bonvillain Civic Center.

During the live show, these nominees will be honored, along with the athletes of the year in the winter and spring sports. Nominated athletes who RSVP will receive a free ticket to the event, thanks to sponsors. Additional tickets may be purchased on the show's website, which will be coming soon. Click here to register.

The Bayou Region High School Sports Awards show is part of the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards, the largest high school sports recognition program in the country.

This year, one school from the area will win a $1,000 donation to its school's athletic department. Vote for your school here.

Here are your nominees for Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year:

Wyatt Bonvillian, Vandebilt Catholic High School — SR

Trayton Demei, Central Lafourche High School — FR

Adam Gautreaux, South Terrebonne High School — SR

Benjamin Hodson, Central Lafourche High School — SO

Samuel Hodson, Central Lafourche High School — JR

Elijah Hunter, Vandebilt Catholic High School — JR

Trevin Le Bouef, Central Lafourche High School — FR

Avery Morgan, Vandebilt Catholic High School — SR

John Schouest, E.D. White Catholic High School — SR

Brady Sins, Houma Christian School — JR

Owen Tauzin, E.D. White Catholic High School — SR

Alex Williams, Terrebonne High School — JR

Here are your nominees for Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year:

Emma Bourg, Houma Christian School — SR

Sarah DeGravelle, E.D. White Catholic High School — FR

Gabriella Delgado, Houma Christian School — JR

Carolina Dietz, E.D. White Catholic High School — JR

Camryn Falgout, Central Lafourche High School — JR

Logan Hamilton, Vandebilt Catholic High School — SR

Olivia Hatch, Vandebilt Catholic High School — SO

Brynn Kelso, Vandebilt Catholic High School — SR

Rylee Methvin, E.D. White Catholic High School — SO

Caroline Molaison, E.D. White Catholic High School — FR

Emmie Ritchie, E.D. White Catholic High School — SO

Elizabeth Rodrigue, E.D. White Catholic High School — SO

Here are your nominees for Defensive Football Player of the Year, sponsored by OrthoLA and Pro Football Camp:

Jadan Aubert, St. James High School — SR

Kevin Brunet, South Terrebonne High School — SR

Aiden Clements, E.D. White Catholic High School — SR

Braxton Comeaux, E.D. White Catholic High School — SR

Jacob Fairchild, Vandebilt Catholic High School — JR

DeShawn Jenkins, St. James High School — SR

Ty'jai Jones, Assumption High School — SR

Chris Lopez, Ellender High School — SO

Matthew Melancon, E.D. White Catholic High School — SR

Daviante Scott, Ellender High School — SR

Braye Therence, St. James High School — SR

DeAndre Videau, St. James High School — JR

Here are your nominees for Offensive Football Player of the Year , sponsored by OrthoLA and Pro Football Camp :

Matthew Broussard, E.D. White Catholic High School — SR

Jaylon Coleman, Vandebilt Catholic High School — SO

Jacob Curole, South Lafourche High School — SR

Jeffery Diedrich, E.D. White Catholic High School — JR

Jace Philip, St. James High School — SR

Khai Prean, St. James High School — SR

Javon Ricks, South Terrebonne High School — SR

Ean Rodrigue, Thibodaux High School — SR

Demarcus Singleton, Thibodaux High School — SR

Brayden Williams, St. James High School — JR

Kaden Williams, St. James High School — SR

Royal Williams, Ellender High School — SR

Here are your nominees for Boys Swimmer of the Year:

Cooper Bilello, E.D. White Catholic High School — FR

Julian Bourgeois, Vandebilt Catholic High School — SR

Thomas Daigle, E.D. White Catholic High School — FR

Thomas Husbands, E.D. White Catholic High School — JR

Luke Husbands, E.D. White Catholic High School — FR

Owen Klingman, E.D. White Catholic High School — JR

Garrett Kramer, Thibodaux High School — SR

Brady Naquin, E.D. White Catholic High School — SO

Bryce Naquin, Thibodaux High School — SO

Kaden Howard, Vandebilt Catholic High School — JR

Cade Poimboeuf, E.D. White Catholic High School — SO

Aiden Templet, E.D. White Catholic High School — SO

Here are your nominees for Girls Swimmer of the Year:

Elizabeth Benoit, E.D. White Catholic High School — JR

Leea Breeding, E.D. White Catholic High School — JR

Ryli Cazenave, E.D. White Catholic High School — FR

Khloe Thibodeaux, E.D. White Catholic High School — 8TH

Kristy Zeng, Houma Christian School — SR

Sara Zeng, Houma Christian School — JR

Andi Clement, E.D. White Catholic High School — 8TH

Sydney Foret, E.D. White Catholic High School — JR

Avery Gisclair, South Lafourche High School — SO

Claire Ramirez, Vandebilt Catholic High School — JR

Morgan Sacco, E.D. White Catholic High School — SO

Samantha Himel, Houma Christian School — JR

Here are your nominees for Volleyball Player of the Year:

Lani Alleman, Assumption High School — SR

Amaya Anderson, Terrebonne High School — SR

Leighton Billiot, Houma Christian School — SR

Isabell Bourgeois, Terrebonne High School — SR

Kennedy Breaux, E.D. White Catholic High School — SR

Makenzi Clement, South Terrebonne High School — SR

Nyla Compeaux, South Lafourche High School — SR

Katie Filce, E.D. White Catholic High School — SR

Morgan Haydel, Vandebilt Catholic High School — SR

Anna Claire Jones, E.D. White Catholic High School — SR

Brightyn Ratcliff, E.D. White Catholic High School — JR

Jhayce Trench, St. James High School — JR

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Meet the 2023 Bayou Region High School Sports Awards fall sport nominees