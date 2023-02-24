Help us, Snowbi Wan Kenobi, there are so many puns!

Feb. 24—Nothing brings out the puns quite like a naming contest.

Madison officials announced on Thursday the winning entries for four pieces of Streets and Engineering Division equipment.

So, Madisonians, without further ado, say hello to ...

Saltimus Prime — Saltimus is a Quad Axle Brine Trunk that treats roads prior to snowstorms.

Nikki Veldkamp, Jasmine Clement and David Cortez are credited with picking the name, which garnered 1,630 votes.

Snowbi Wan Kenobi — Katherine Higgins, Paul Addison, Leah Krawczyk and the Streets Division operator Dallas Huebner suggested this name for an MT7 Trackless Bike Path Plow, and 1,910 people approved.

How does Snowbi Wan Kenobi help? In the winter, mostly by removing snow on the Southwest Bike Path and other paths; in summer, it mows around ponds and greenway parcels.

Seymour Pavement — Seymour is a loader with plow and wing and is particularly useful for plowing cul-de-sacs and dead-ends because the articulated middle section allows it to handle the tight turns in the bulbs of these kind of streets.

Robert Gage suggested the name, which ultimately received 1,460 votes.

— Proving that they will always love a good Dolly pun, 1,435 picked this name, which Gina Witt suggested, for the city's only dual wing plow truck.

This truck helps plow wider streets in one pass.

"Name These Plows!" is Madison's second equipment-naming competition in the past year.

In October, the city unveiled "Stone Cold Squeeze Often" and "Rosie the Rubbisher" as the winning monikers for two electric-powered compactors at the Sycamore Avenue drop-off site.

