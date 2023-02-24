Open in App
Elyria, OH
See more from this location?
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

‘Our hearts have never hurt so bad:’ Elyria toddler dies after cancer fight

By Danielle Cotterman,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RmdHr_0kyObxt100

ELYRIA, Ohio ( WJW ) – A toddler from Elyria has died after a fight with an aggressive form of brain cancer.

FOX 8 has shared the journey of 3-year-old Ashton Taylor and on Thursday, his mother, Tara Taylor, posted to Facebook that Ashton passed away in her arms.

‘Freezin’ for a Reason’: Cavs to host Polar Plunge

She said, “Our hearts have never hurt so bad but we know he is cancer free and playing and running.”

In January, family and friends gathered to celebrate Ashton’s birthday. The celebration included a parade of jeeps that passed by his Elyria home . Ashton was outside at the time to watch all those who came to show their love and support.

His mother said in her most recent post, “Ashton is driving jeep jeeps all around Heaven right now.”

Brain cancer represents around 1 out of 4 of all pediatric cancers, according to The Cure Starts Now . The organization says that 45 children are diagnosed with cancer in the U.S. every day.

Just recently, FOX 8 viewers answered the call to help children battle cancer.

Cleveland Clinic offering extended care for long COVID patients

Viewers helped raise $2.5 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital .

All 25,000 tickets for this year’s St. Jude Dream Home giveaway sold out in less than ninety minutes. Each $100 ticket gives supporters a chance to win a brand new $600,000 home in Mayfield Village, built by Skoda Construction.

The official drawing for the dream home giveaway is August 23 during FOX 8 News in the Morning .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Ohio State newsLocal Ohio State
$5,000 reward for local missing dog
Broadview Heights, OH14 hours ago
'I'm just living my life': 3News' Monica Robins shares update on brain tumor, how she is helping others
Cleveland, OH3 days ago
National Pig Day helps spotlight local pigs looking for a forever home
Ravenna, OH1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Mayfield Heights man convicted of murdering neighbor and her 8-year-old daughter
Cleveland, OH18 hours ago
Popular sweetener linked to heart attack and stroke, Cleveland Clinic finds
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
‘I’m terminal’ at 60: Why are colorectal cancer patients getting younger?
Munroe Falls, OH1 day ago
‘Full of love’: Dog is local shelter’s longest-running resident
Wooster, OH2 days ago
Natalie Herbick shares prognosis: ‘Greatest relief’
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Teen shot in Stow
Stow, OH2 days ago
Man gets life in prison for killing Mayfield Heights woman and her 8YO daughter
Mayfield Heights, OH1 day ago
2 men break into West Side Market after-hours twice, Cleveland Police say
Cleveland, OH13 hours ago
CLE police: Missing teen found
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Family shares cause of death for Jansen Panettiere, brother of Hayden Panettiere
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Nicole Ward, mother of Cleveland Browns star Denzel Ward, dedicates life to CPR and AED awareness in late husband's honor
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Akron woman loses $40,000 to scam; police and Secret Service get money back
Akron, OH8 hours ago
Officer working Walmart security arrests unruly Cleveland woman: Brooklyn Police Blotter
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Can I eat corned beef on St. Patrick’s Day Friday while observing Lent? Catholic bishop provides answer
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Lorain man missing 3 days, police say
Lorain, OH13 hours ago
Bitcoin of America CEO, others accused of running dozens of unlicensed ATMs in NE Ohio
Cleveland, OH7 hours ago
Police: Lutheran West student had unloaded gun
Rocky River, OH2 days ago
Akron police ‘furious’ over city councilperson’s Jayland Walker comment
Akron, OH13 hours ago
Student-run restaurant cooking up success at East Tech High School
Cleveland, OH15 hours ago
LeBron James Family Foundation to open new community space in Akron
Akron, OH17 hours ago
CDC warns of drug-resistant stomach bug
Cleveland, OH3 days ago
Arthur Treacher's in Garfield Heights Reopened by New Owner Who Plans More Locations in Ohio
Garfield Heights, OH1 day ago
Grand jury indicts Cleveland man for killing the mother of his child
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
15-year-old Cleveland girl found
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Is it legal? What to know before picking something off the curb
Cleveland, OH3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy