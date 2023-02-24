‘Our hearts have never hurt so bad:’ Elyria toddler dies after cancer fight

ELYRIA, Ohio ( WJW ) – A toddler from Elyria has died after a fight with an aggressive form of brain cancer.

FOX 8 has shared the journey of 3-year-old Ashton Taylor and on Thursday, his mother, Tara Taylor, posted to Facebook that Ashton passed away in her arms.

She said, “Our hearts have never hurt so bad but we know he is cancer free and playing and running.”

In January, family and friends gathered to celebrate Ashton’s birthday. The celebration included a parade of jeeps that passed by his Elyria home . Ashton was outside at the time to watch all those who came to show their love and support.

His mother said in her most recent post, “Ashton is driving jeep jeeps all around Heaven right now.”

Brain cancer represents around 1 out of 4 of all pediatric cancers, according to The Cure Starts Now . The organization says that 45 children are diagnosed with cancer in the U.S. every day.

Just recently, FOX 8 viewers answered the call to help children battle cancer.

Viewers helped raise $2.5 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital .

All 25,000 tickets for this year’s St. Jude Dream Home giveaway sold out in less than ninety minutes. Each $100 ticket gives supporters a chance to win a brand new $600,000 home in Mayfield Village, built by Skoda Construction.

The official drawing for the dream home giveaway is August 23 during FOX 8 News in the Morning .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.