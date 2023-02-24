See Julia Fox's Most Outrageous Looks and Fashion Moments

The actress isn't afraid of trying anything and everything in the name of fashion.

Julia Fox is consistently stepping out in the most stellar and outrageous fashion looks and we can't look away!



The Uncut Gems actress, 33, is always finding ways to make headlines with her fashion looks, which are certainly keeping her in the limelight!



Though there are so many to choose from, we're breaking down Fox's nine most scandalous fashion moments starting with the one of her most recent ones that included a body bag.

Fox stepped out for New York Fashion Week donning a shiny cropped leather jacket with matching gloves. She rocked a gray mini skirt and paired the look with towering platform boots that laced up to her knee.



But it was her accessory that made jaws drop as she appeared with a human-shaped duffel bag that included platform heels and a blond wig so that it looked like she was carrying an actual person. As for her hair, she traded in her natural brunette color for a fiery red look.



This look was courtesy of Canadian designer Mikhael Kale .

Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Another one of Fox's stirring looks is from NYFW.



The actress stepped out in a sparkling bright pink strapless long pencil dress that incorporated an embellishment of a large poodle on the front. She paired the look with insanely high white platform heels.

Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Last November , Fox made an appearance at the CFDA Awards where she debuted her new silver hairstyle and donned one of the most iconic cutout dresses.



The all-black ensemble featured a black bra and underwear with a dramatic floor-length gown attachment that showed off her abs and included long bell sleeves and a cropped turtleneck.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage

In May 2022, Fox even managed to make a statement while grocery shopping in nothing but her underwear.



She opted for a black Alexander Wang two-piece undergarment set and paired the look with a light-washed denim jacket, denim boots, and a large denim bag.

Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

That same month, Fox stepped out in Los Angeles in an all-red latex ensemble.



Her top barely covered chest and included large puffy sleeves with matching gloves. She rocked a matching skirt that included a slit in the front and accessorized with matching heeled boots and a mini black and silver bag.

Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Fox typically saves her most extreme looks for various fashion weeks all over the world, including this daring ensemble from Paris Fashion Week in July 2022.



Her outfit looked like an optical illusion with intricate designs similar to a peacock but with black and white colors.



Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Fox stepped out in a mermaid-esque look while attending the Parsons MFA Student Show during New York Fashion Week in Sept. 2022.



Her ethereal look incorporated a gold neckpiece and a blue train that looked similar to a mermaid tail and featured a high slit on the side.

Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Fox made an appearance in New York City last Oct. where she donned a rustic denim jacket. She wore nothing but matching underwear as pants that featured a crisscross design along her abs. She paired the look with white boots and a matching white purse.

Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

In Feb. 2022 Fox stepped out for Milan Fashion Week in a daring piece. She donned a red balaclava over her face that appeared like cheesecloth.



She rocked a red leather shirt along with a black mini skirt and accessorized her look with a long black leather jacket and funky red and black heeled boots.

Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images for ABA

And there's surely more where that come from.

The point is, we can't get enough of Fox's style and can't wait to see what else her fashion looks have in store!