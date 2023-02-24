Open in App
Dayton, OH
WDTN

‘From Ohio With Love’: Dayton-based musician continues to support Ukraine

By Katie Shatsby,

6 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton-based folk musician is continuing to collect donations for Ukraine one year later.

Brett Hill, who goes by Brother Hill on stage, says his campaign called From Ohio With Love has raised nearly $87,000 to date.

With that money, Hill has been purchasing medical kits which he has delivered first-hand to troops on the front lines.

Dayton-based musicians pay tribute to Ukrainian soldiers on the front line

At midnight on Feb. 24, Hill released a new song, “Generational Repeat,” marking the first anniversary of the war.

“It’s just a song written specifically to my friends across the country, battling with how to cope with hate when such intense hate is being poured onto them,” said Hill.

Although Hill hasn’t planned any big benefit shows in Dayton recently, From Ohio With Love is still going strong and there will be more in the future.

Ohio musicians travel to Ukraine to deliver supplies

Hill said, “We’ve had some pretty generous contributions coming in from abroad. And so this is still from Ohio with love. But we just got to figure out how to continue to actively involve Ohioans.”

In the meantime, Hill is organizing a music festival in the mountains west of Ukraine to bring Ukrainian and Appalachian folk musicians together.

If you wish to donate to From Ohio With Love, click here .

