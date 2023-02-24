'Sunderland are a really talented team,' says Coventry boss Mark Robins

Coventry boss Mark Robins has described Sunderland as ‘an incredibly talented’ team as the two sides prepare to do battle on Saturday.

Sunderland are four points ahead of Coventry going into the game, although they have played one game more.

The Black Cats are also coming into the game on the back of winning just one point in their last two games, but Robins is expecting a really tough test for his side, particularly given the quality of Sunderland’s recruitment.

"They're above us in the table and they're not too far outside the top six,” Robins said of Sunderland. “If we can get a result it lifts us closer to them, and then we're at lot closer to those top six places ourselves.

I think it is going to be a really good game of football tomorrow. They have got a really young squad with very few players over the age of 30. They're an incredibly talented group.

"They have improved during January by signing Joe Gelhardt but they also have Patrick Roberts and Amad Diallo, who has made a big difference. Daniel Ballard was also a very good signing.

"They play some really good football and it will be a good match tomorrow but a good game of football."

