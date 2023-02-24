Sunderland loanee happy with progress and will reflect on 'bigger picture' in the summer

A Sunderland youngster impressing on loan is focused on his performances for now, but may make some decisions come the summer.

Sunderland winger Jack Diamond says he believes he can reach his personal targets for the season as he continues to impress on loan at Lincoln City.

Diamond is developing away from Sunderland, and he has enjoyed a fantastic season for the Imps, where he has been a mainstay in Mark Kennedy’s side.

He has played 2,425 minutes for them this season, scoring eight goals and producing four assists in all competitions.

That is still short of the 3,978 minutes, 14 goals and nine assists he contributed for Harrogate last season, although that was at a lower level.

As Lincoln head into their final 16 games of the season, Diamond will be hoping to bring his figures more in line with last season, and he says that will be his focus before turning his attention to the ‘bigger picture’ in the summer.

“I take one game at a time and try to knock off those personal games,” Diamond said. “I’ll look at the bigger picture a little later.

"I’ve got a target to do better than last season. I’ll keep what that is exactly to myself but I’m hoping I can hit that.”

“I have had a lot of games this season which has been good. As a team we have been playing well and when that’s the case, everyone enjoys themselves.

"Confidence is a big thing and when your teammates are doing well, that helps you to do the same. Now I feel I’m in a good place and it’s about making sure I keep working hard.”

