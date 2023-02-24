Ms. Pat chops it up with Kevin Hart and nothing is off limits: Listen now

Get ready for 40 minutes of comedic gold with pure and raunchy laughter as comedian Kevin Hart sits down with Patricia Williams, aka, Ms. Pat to talk about her rising success, working in the industry for over 18 years and how her life experiences inspire her work and jokes on the Comedy Gold Minds podcast.

LISTEN NOW: Ms. Pat - Comedy Gold Minds with Kevin Hart

Kicking the conversation off, Kevin Hart rightfully took the time to give Ms. Pat her flowers. She’s been working in the comedy industry for about 18 years and is only recently gaining the notoriety she has so long deserved. “People are finally starting to take notice of my career,” she shared.

And while she feels the acknowledgement of her talent has been long overdue she’s “glad things didn’t happen when [she] thought they were supposed to happen.” Explaining that this journey is what made her a much better comedian.

She recalled getting booked at the Just For Laughs comedy festival in Montreal, which is like the paramount gig for comedians and ultimately a sign that you made it – well Pat felt like she did horrible during her set and admitted she was heartbroken. “I thought I was gone blow the f*** up and it didn’t happen, nobody even looked at my a**, so I was a little heartbroken,” she said.

But you can’t hold a Black woman down for long, while Montreal may have been a bust, she took that experience and turned her set around and focused on telling stories about her life.

So she quickly learned that success came quicker when she was being her true and authentic self, which is why much of her material is inspired by her life stories. She often pulls jokes from her experiences with her baby father, husband, her kids and her four crack babies.

“All of my kids hit back… all of them, even my husband… They jawn me and I jawn them too,” she said while explaining how and why her family is comfortable with being included in her jokes, but you’ve got to listen to the episode to hear the more colorful details.

Listen to the full episode of Comedy Gold Minds with Kevin Hart above.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign up and follow Audacy

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram